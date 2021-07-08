Akshay Kumar and memes go hand in hand. The ‘Hera Pheri’ actor’s incredible comic timing doubled with priceless expressions have always been the fodder of content in the meme community. This weren’t to change when Kumar released the music video of ‘Filhaal 2 - Mohabbat,’ an emotional song and a sequel to 2019’s hit ‘Filhaal.’ The four frames from the single that have now taken over the desi Internet show Kumar displaying a range of emotions in the blink of an eye.

Happy to instantly sad, Kumar has done it all. As for the memes, Twitter has done the rest.

Thala fans celebrating Thala's sixer when team needs 18 off 3 balls, whereas he came to crease when his team needed 58 off 58 balls pic.twitter.com/JIubFS9dT9— ojas (@Ojasism) July 7, 2021

IPL cheerleaders when their favourite team hits a 6 but the match is already lost pic.twitter.com/GDCsW771if— Prithvi (@Puneite_) July 7, 2021

Sachin fans celebrating his 100th hundred with Team India posting a low total. pic.twitter.com/iGvzQutBP1— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) July 7, 2021

When your friends gives you free movie tickets but the movie was "Radhe" pic.twitter.com/0cLaLrpPeP— sunny (@sunny39054087) July 7, 2021

#covid #3rdWave #COVID19Covid 2nd wave to end in July , but you realise that 3rd wave is coming . pic.twitter.com/idPGgiRK4F— Bhargab Sandilya (@BhargabSandilya) July 7, 2021

Me dancing at a friend’s wedding where there is no alcohol and non-veg food. pic.twitter.com/m2m0MFRIyA— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) July 7, 2021

Students on last day of their school pic.twitter.com/k2Iije3DKX— Manas Maharana🇮🇳 (@itz__manas) July 8, 2021

Watching Loki episode 5 but you realise it's the second last episode of the series#Loki pic.twitter.com/OLF7ak0ToA— Shikhar Sagar (@crazy_shikhu) July 7, 2021

When you are vibing off on Tare gin gin, but suddenly you focus on the lyrics pic.twitter.com/20Vu289zFr— Tanmay (@sentiyapaa) July 7, 2021

Even Khiladi Kumar couldn’t resist sharing a few memes over his Twitter page.

Thank you SO much for all the love to #Filhaal2Mohabbat. I know the pain in it made some of you sad. So here’s reposting some fun memes by Filhaal fans to make you smile. Amazing creativity, amazing spirit. 😊 pic.twitter.com/xufUPqglRS— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 7, 2021

Meanwhile, 2019’s music video of ‘Filhaal’ saw Kumar romancing Nupur Sanon, who is the sister of Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon. This collaboration went on to become extremely successful with Filhaal becoming one of the biggest singles of the year.

Talking about the song, Nupur Sanon said in a statement, “Filhall has been not just a song but an opportunity of a lifetime. The phenomenal success of the song put me on the map for which I’ll forever be grateful to all the fans who showered their love and Akshay sir for being such a supportive co-star and mentor. As we now present Mohabbat, I hope we are bestowed with the same love and support, can’t wait to share the song, it is undoubtedly one of the most special experiences of my life."

The sequel music video that features the duo of Nupur and Kumar once again was dropped on July 6 on YouTube and is currently trending at #1 for music in India.

