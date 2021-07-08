CHANGE LANGUAGE
Akshay Kumar's Priceless Expressions in 'Filhaal 2- Mohabbat' Song Inspires Hilarious Memes
3-MIN READ

Akshay Kumar's Priceless Expressions in 'Filhaal 2- Mohabbat' Song Inspires Hilarious Memes

Twitter screengrab.

Twitter screengrab.

'Filhaal 2 - Mohabbat,' a music video featuring Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon has taken the meme community for a ride.

Akshay Kumar and memes go hand in hand. The ‘Hera Pheri’ actor’s incredible comic timing doubled with priceless expressions have always been the fodder of content in the meme community. This weren’t to change when Kumar released the music video of ‘Filhaal 2 - Mohabbat,’ an emotional song and a sequel to 2019’s hit ‘Filhaal.’ The four frames from the single that have now taken over the desi Internet show Kumar displaying a range of emotions in the blink of an eye.

Happy to instantly sad, Kumar has done it all. As for the memes, Twitter has done the rest.

Even Khiladi Kumar couldn’t resist sharing a few memes over his Twitter page.

Meanwhile, 2019’s music video of ‘Filhaal’ saw Kumar romancing Nupur Sanon, who is the sister of Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon. This collaboration went on to become extremely successful with Filhaal becoming one of the biggest singles of the year.

Talking about the song, Nupur Sanon said in a statement, “Filhall has been not just a song but an opportunity of a lifetime. The phenomenal success of the song put me on the map for which I’ll forever be grateful to all the fans who showered their love and Akshay sir for being such a supportive co-star and mentor. As we now present Mohabbat, I hope we are bestowed with the same love and support, can’t wait to share the song, it is undoubtedly one of the most special experiences of my life."

The sequel music video that features the duo of Nupur and Kumar once again was dropped on July 6 on YouTube and is currently trending at #1 for music in India.

first published:July 08, 2021, 10:59 IST