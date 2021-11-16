Akshay Kumar's 'Prithviraj' Slammed for Actor's Age Difference with Manushi Chillar

Mainstream Bollywood has been accused of several ill practices such as colourism, misrepresentation, and racism to name a few. While over the past few years, the Hindi cinema has grown relatively progressive, several instances tend to pop up every now and then, much to the disappointment of fans. One such problem is the wide age gap between actors, where the male actor in most cases is almost double the age of the female. From Salman Khan and Aamir Khan to Akshay Kumar to Ajay Devgn, most actors in their 50s have been cast opposite much younger female leads. One such instance was pointed out after the official teaser for the Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Prithviraj’ dropped recently. As soon as the trailer was released, netizens were quick to question as to how and why 54-year-old Kumar was sharing the frame with 24-year-old Manushi Chhillar.

A fearless warrior. An epic love story. Witness the grand saga of Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan. Celebrate #Prithviraj with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st January ’22. pic.twitter.com/KdngngmT78— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) November 15, 2021

The makers were widely criticised for “promoting" ageism through the film.

Take a look:

Akshay Kumar's age - 54 yrs.Manushi Chhillar's age - 24 yrs.What the hell man…how is this even normalised? https://t.co/5886PbGL7O— Coby (@superfunkie) November 15, 2021

Just a reminder that @akshaykumar is 54-year-old man with a Canadian passport romancing an actress who is 24 years old. We need to pick our heroes more carefully. https://t.co/sj6F58QANi — Saahil Dama (@saahil_dama) November 15, 2021

Prithviraj Chauhan died at the age of 43, and the actor portraying him is, well, 54.Sadly Bollywood has no actor below 50. However, Ms. Chillar, the actress portraying, Sanyogita is 24. Bollywood's another misfortune, no actress around 50, so the kid had to do it. #Ageism rocks — Rohit Omar (@srirom) November 15, 2021

The Hero is 54The Heroine is 24 And that's bollywood lovestory for you. — Ritushree (@QueerNaari) November 16, 2021

54 yr old canada kumar (with terrible acting skills) is playing "Prithviraj Chauhan". Paired up against 24 yr old manushi chillar. pic.twitter.com/Gv7CuIvUow— Damini (@ThoratDamini) November 15, 2021

akshay kumar needs to get a grip. how tf can a 54 actor be paired with a 24 year old actress? it’s disgusting — aman (@ayemayen1_) November 15, 2021

Last year, actress Dia Mirza addressed the prevalent ageism and sexism that exists in the film industry. In an interview, she talked about how younger actresses are cast opposite older actors but older actresses don’t get enough work. She gave the example of Neena Gupta, who had to write an Instagram post asking for work before making a comeback with ‘Badhaai Ho.’

Dia had then told TOI, “The idea of beauty is always associated with youthfulness. I think that is why there is a large interest in consuming younger faces. An aberration to this would be an actress like Neena Gupta ji. She literally has said it out loud more than once, ‘I am an actor. I love my job. Please cast me.’"

Dia added that thankfully some ‘interesting’ directors cast her in good roles defeating her age. However, there are many middle-aged actresses who don’t get lead or important roles due to ageism in the industry.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.