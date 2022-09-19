Alabama Family Finds Gray Rat Snake Hidden in Their Toilet, Images Go Viral

A family living in Eufaula, Alabama in the United States was terrified to watch an unwelcomed visitor who sneakily took shelter in their toilet. The unknown visitor was a giant gray rat snake. As soon as the family became aware of the intruder, they called up the Eufaula Alabama Police Department for assistance. After the cops reached the complainant’s home, they successfully got rid of the reptile. Moreover, the police department also took to Facebook to share the real-life account of the unusual complaint.

According to the authorities, they generally receive many complaints throughout the day but the spotting of a giant snake is something that they least anticipated to happen during the course of their ordinary schedule. The incident took place on Sunday. The post shared by the police department consisted of two photographs of the reptile folded in the hole of the commode. The cops expressed that they were carrying on their ordinary shift and the news of finding a snake in the toilet was not something on their list of expectations.

The authorities claimed that the day shift workers of the department managed to remove the snake from the toilet seat. While doing so, they assured that the reptile was safe and was released to a more suitable habitat adding that the snake was harmless. The post read, “We never know from one day to the next what kind of call we will receive during our shift. Today was no exception, however, a snake in the toilet wasn’t on our list of possibilities. Day shift removed the unwelcome visitor and released it to a more suitable habitat. The snake was a harmless Gray Rat Snake.”

While concluding the post, the police department hilariously wrote, “In the snake’s defense, he was just trying to reach the homeowner about their car’s extended warranty.”

As soon as the story surfaced online, it went viral in no time amassing over a thousand likes and about 60 thousand shares on the social media platform. Netizens in large number responded to the viral story, while one thanked the police department for not harming the animal, “Thank you for relocating the snake and not killing a beneficial to our ecosystem this is a great post.” Another said, “Never ever go in the night without turning on the light.” A user expressed they are paranoid about going to the bathroom after reading the story, one more joked, “This is why I always keep the lid down.”

