Alabama Youth Throw Coronavirus Parties, Offer Payouts to Those who Contract Virus

Adding a new height to disturbing trends, several young people in Alabama are actually throwing COVID-19 parties where the people who have the virus attend and the next person to contract the disease receives a payout.

This weird trend has been confirmed by the local authorities, CNN reported on Thursday (July 2).

Tuscaloosa City council member Sonya McKinstry spoke to CNN saying that the first person confirmed by a doctor to have coronavirus after the exposure at the party wins money made from the ticket sales.

"We thought that was kind of a rumor at first. We did some research, not only do the doctors' offices confirm it, but the state confirmed they also had the same information," she said.

The fire chief of the city also confirmed at a city council meeting that such parties were taking place.

Sonya said that over the past few weeks there have been several such parties in the surrounding areas, and probably more that officials don't know about.

The situation was infuriating, said the council member. She expressed anger as "something that is so serious and deadly [was] being taken for granted".

"Not only is it irresponsible, but you could contract the virus and take it home to your parents or grandparents," she added.

The state of Alabama has reported nearly 39,000 positive coronavirus cases till now with about a 1,000 deaths. Sonya said that a mask ordinance has been passed along with other steps that were being taken to put a stop at these parties.



