Alan Sugar Slammed After Claiming WFH Employees are 'Lazy Gits' Who Should be 'Paid Less'

British business magnate Alan Sugar got involved in a Twitter feud after his comment on people working from home. It all started when journalist Andrew Pierce tweeted about the government selling off Whitehall offices for £1.5 billion since people are working from home, and popped the question, “Why doesn’t the government order them back to their desks?”

Govt to sell off £1.5bn Whitehall offices left empty by working from home. Why doesn’t Govt order them back to their desks? — Andrew Pierce (@toryboypierce) August 29, 2022

Sugar quoted the tweet, and called people working from home “lazy gits.” He wrote, “Lazy gits watching golf and tennis at home while they are supposed to be working. We, the taxpayers, are paying them. Get them back to the office or fire them.”

Lazy gits watching golf and tennis at home while they supposed to be working. We the tax payer are paying the. Get them back to the office or fire them https://t.co/QkIg2r2IDL — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) August 29, 2022

He then mentioned a Good Morning Britain report that talked about raises for people working from home. Calling the report “rubbish,” Sugar said, “They have to pay rent, heating and rates with or without a full workplace. People should be paid less; they are saving travel costs.”

.@GMB are saying people who work from home should be paid more to keep warm as companies are saving money while the worker are away. RUBBISH they have to pay rent, heating and rates with or without a full work place. People should be paid less they are saving travel costs. — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) August 31, 2022

Meanwhile, the Twitter banter, too, simmered alongside, in which, Sugar actively participated and exchanged words with netizens registering their discontent with his opinion.

One user said, “It is amazing how far behind you are with current times, considering you are a billionaire.”

A large percentage of people who work from home are lazy gits they got to like the life created by the pandemic. What about nurses,doctors, cleaners, restaurant staff, builders and decorators, taxi and truck drivers they cant work from home but provide the lazy gits a service. — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) August 31, 2022

Meanwhile, the Twitter banter, too, simmered alongside, in which, Sugar actively participated and exchanged words with netizens registering their discontent with his opinion.

One user said, “It is amazing how far behind you are with current times, considering you are a billionaire.”

It's amazing how far behind you are with current times, considering you’re a billionaire. People who work from home are more productive, which you'd know if you remove your head out of your backside long enough to see. — Mr Dunne (@MrDunnePE) August 30, 2022

Sugar instantly hit back saying, “Listen scumbag, most who work from home watch more TV than work. There are a few exceptions, but the majority are lazy gits.”

Listen scum bag most who work from home watch more TV than work. There are a few exceptions but the majority are lazy gits. When some of my companies recruit the first question asked by some applicants is "can I work from home" . They are shown the door . https://t.co/zFKajcZ95q — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) August 30, 2022

One user pointed out how businesses save money by not paying rent for expensive office spaces “and all the heating, air conditioning and electricity that goes with it.”

Or, people should be paid more because there's more money available when businesses are saving money not paying rent for expensive buildings and all the heating, air conditioning and electricity that goes with it. It's only those who own the empty offices that have a problem 😉 — Tim Moore (@tjmoore) August 31, 2022

Replying to the user, Sugar said, “What planet are you living on? Businesses are not saving any money they have to pay rent, heating, and rates for the building they occupy. Sorry, you are talking rubbish.”

What planet are you living on. Business are not saving any money they have to pay rent, heating and rates for the buildings they occupy . Sorry you are talking rubbish. https://t.co/YxLeFOv6uZ — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) August 31, 2022

“Lord Sugar does not like people working from home while he works from home (wee, his yacht). On rule for the poor and different rules for the rich,” wrote one user. To which, Sugar replied, “You are an ignorant person.”

Lord Sugar doesn’t like people working from home while he works from home (well, his yacht). One rule for the poor and different rules for the rich. — Richard Briggs (@richybriggs) August 31, 2022

You are an ignorant person https://t.co/yHW7Xdv6za — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) August 31, 2022

In another instance, the businessman called a user “deluded” who claimed that “the majority of people who work from home are more likely to work longer and outside the normal office hours.”

How absolutely insulting. The majority of people who work from home are more likely to work longer and outside the normal office hours. #WorkFromHome — Lorraine Pearce⭐⭐💙 football for the fans (@allsortsplus) August 31, 2022

you are deluded https://t.co/RIyJr8YY6R — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) August 31, 2022

The banter had multiple other exchanges which clearly shows both the parties – the pro WFH and anti WFH – have rubbed each other the wrong way.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here