Alan Walker Plays Badshah's Jugnu at Gurgaon Concert, Watch Fans' Reaction

Sunburn Arena has finally made a massive comeback with one of the world’s best artistes, Alan Walker. He was on an India tour where he performed in cities including Bangalore, Mumbai and Delhi. However, this time, everyone was left stunned when the international artist played Badshah’s ‘Jugnu’ and ‘Brown Munde’ at the Sunburn concert. Nobody saw this coming. This came as a treat for everyone who enjoys different genres of music and is not just confined to EDM. A video that has gone viral shows Alan Walker playing Badshah’s ‘Jugnu’ and fans dancing on it. The video was shared on photographer Viral Bhayani’s Instagram handle. Let’s have a look at the video:

“Party national ho ya international, gaana bajega toh #Badshah bhai ka hi!” read the caption. Since uplaoded, the video has managed to gather over 30K likes. “He played many indian songs, it was awsome yesterday,” wrote a person in the comment section. Another person wrote, ” International hit by punjabi people …..chak de fatte.”

Rapper Badshah’s songs have garnered a lot of popularity and are a constant on Instagram Reels. Earlier this month, a video that went viral showed a woman dancing to Bollywood music at New York’s Time Square. She can be seen dancing to Badshah’s “Tere Naal Nachna.” But that is not it, further into the video, she is joined by a bunch of strangers, who were passing by. “Some bollywood thumka at Times Square with strangers(cute ones). Heroine hoon mai wali feel lol,” read the caption of the video. Initially, the people passing by giggled and tried to understand what was happening. Soon, the catchy tune captivated them and they joined in the grooving. The video has been shared by blogger Puja Jaiswal.

