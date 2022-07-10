'Alaska is Ours': How a Bizarre Billboard in Russia Broke the Internet

Russia has been in news for its cruel invasion of Ukraine in February. However, this time around, the reason is completely different. Recently, a billboard reading “Alaska is Ours” has been spotted in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk. This comes just a day after a very prominent ally of Russian President Putin said that the country could reclaim Alaska sold to the United States in 1867. Dr Ian Garner, a Russian media watcher, tweets, “Alaska is Ours! As spotted in Krasnoyarsk. They’ve gone totally mad.” Have a look for yourself:

“Alaska is Ours!” As spotted in Krasnoyarsk. They’ve gone totally mad. pic.twitter.com/JoHCs5qZOO — Dr. Ian Garner (@irgarner) July 7, 2022

According to Newsweek, the residents of Krasnoyarsk were surprised after spotting the billboards across the city. However, it is believed that they are not placed by the Russian government. Since uploaded, the image has gone viral with over 25K likes. “Tell Russia they can have Canada instead. Canada is basically communist now anyway, they wouldn’t even notice a change,” commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “At some point you have to start taking this shit seriously… They have been talking about conquering all world non stop recently as if they were readying their people for the final stand against everyone.” Here are a few reactions:

