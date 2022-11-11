Albania Woman Shares Mother's UK Visa Rejection Letter, Calls it 'Humiliating'

The visa approval waiting time for joining a family in the UK is 24 weeks, filled with a lot of anticipation. Often, even if your application is going to be rejected, you will be hoping it is a gentle rejection. This woman, however, shared that her mother was not that lucky. Not only was she rejected, but the manner in which she was told about the rejection was utterly humiliating. In her tweet, the user shared a snap of the rejection letter and wrote, “If you’ve never seen a UK visa rejection letter—the cruelty, the contempt, the humiliation—here’s the one denying entrance to my mum because I’d said in my invitation letter that I was pregnant and needed help. I’m a privileged academic. Imagine what it’s like for other Albanians.”

Take a look here:

Social media users were bewildered by the response. Many remarked how ashamed they were to see what the country had turned to. After the reputation damage caused by Brexit and Tories, they were sure adding racism to the mix would be an even harder blow. A Twitter user commented, “That’s why I don’t even bother asking my parents to apply for a visa. People tend to ignore the privilege of being citizens of a country with a passport that allows you to travel without a visa/humiliation. Visa applications can be time-consuming, stressful, and discriminatory.”

Another comment read, “How long did they think you would be pregnant for? I do have a serious question though: Does this have anything to do with the UKs relation with the EU/Albania’s EU membership bid?”

“I am not satisfied” so does that mean it is luck of the draw as to who reviews the case? It is disgusting that the stance taken is that one is trying to dupe the system without evidence,” wrote a third user.

Several users also shared their heart-breaking experiences of getting that same rejection letter from the UK. Many remarked that they themselves as Albanian or someone they knew, were rejected entry to the country or their Albanian partner or child was rejected entry. And it was in the same curt tone that the woman had shared on her Twitter handle.

