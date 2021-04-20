Albert Einstein Brought Back to Life in AI Avatar to Mark 100 Years of Physicist's Nobel Win

One of the most revered geniuses, Albert Einstein may have passed away 66 years ago, but thanks to technology, you can still have some enlightening conversations with the German-American scientist. A New Zealand and Austin-based company specializing in digital humans, called UneeQ has created an AI human version of Einstein.

The Digital Humans created by UneeQ can see and listen to users to understand the meaning behind their words, and then modulate their own tone of voice and body language to create life-like human conversations.

With this advanced tool, the company created a digital human version of Einstein to commemorate the 100th anniversary of his Nobel Prize for Physics win. The website described its creation and wrote that it was powered by UneeQ’s state-of-the-art digital human platform. UneeQ has created digital Einstein that “flawlessly” recreates the scientist’s personality traits and mannerisms. It is available to anyone who would like to speak with him, 24 hours a day. This marvellous example of Artificial Intelligence (AI) can even test an individual’s knowledge on a variety of topics through Einstein’s daily quiz, and they can also have a personal conversation about his life’s work and research.

The website describes that the Digital Einstein experience was created to provide an opportunity to science enthusiasts. Through this AI people can engage in conversation with the man who gave us the Theory of Relativity and feels his presence. UneeQ also mentioned that one of the inspirations behind this creation was the need to provide a personal companion to people who are stuck at home alone during the pandemic. Einstein provides a friendly face and personality for those most suffering from the continued isolation and loneliness felt during the past year, mentions the website.

Digital Einstein can communicate with people using conversation, human expressions, and emotional responses to best provide daily interactions. The AI also comes with an advantage over humans as it would not show concerns like judgment, shame or guilt, which are some of the emotional blocks that deter many from confiding and trusting fundamental human interactions.

To get your own personalised Einstein Digital Human, one has to fill a form available on the website. Soon after, that the company promises to get in touch with the potential buyers.

