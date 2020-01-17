Alcohol Abuse is a Mental Health Disorder: Here's What You Need to Know

I can never seem to stop at two drinks and am filled with regret the next day.

My husband drinks everyday despite health issues.

My brother has tried to stop drinking but gives up each time.

My father is in a bad mood when he doesn’t get to drink.

Alcohol abuse or addiction is defined as the inability to stop consuming alcohol even though it is causing great psychological and physical harm. Globally, alcohol use disorder is one of the most prevalent mental-health disorders and a leading cause of sickness and death. As per a study published in the Lancet journal, between 2010 and 2017, alcohol consumption in India increased by 38 per cent -- from 4.3 to 5.9 litres per adult per year.

However, alcohol abuse or addiction and misuse are different. Misuse refers to the incorrect or excessive use of alcohol. However, not everybody that misuses alcohol may have an addiction. For example, a person who drinks alcohol heavily at a party may experience both happy and harmful effects. However, this person who has not yet developed an addiction, may be put off further use by the harmful side effects such as vomiting or waking up with a hangover after drinking too much alcohol, and may resist from drinking that amount anytime soon. Someone with an addiction, on the other hand, will continue to misuse alcohol in spite of the harmful effects.

People who abuse alcohol spend a lot of time and effort trying to control their drinking. However, they end up drinking excessively even when they promise themselves that they won’t. One has to look at the consequence of drinking, not just the quantity. A person who drinks two glasses of wine and then goes on to misbehave and create a scene at a social event could be said to have an alcohol abuse problem.

Some symptoms of Alcohol Use Disorder

Some symptoms would include a strong desire to use alcohol, unsuccessful attempts to cut down or curb use of alcohol, recurrent alcohol use which eventually begins to take a toll on other aspects of the person’s life and continued use of alcohol despite persistent physical, social or interpersonal problems caused by it.

Acute withdrawal symptoms of giving up alcohol such as tremors, agitation, headache, nausea, vomiting, aggression, irritability becoming so unbearable that the person goes back to drinking to relieve the agony are also common symptoms.

Why can’t they just stop?

The truth is that alcohol dependence makes it hard for a person to change. Alcohol consumption is a habit, and a habit that has developed over a period of time may be harder to break. Furthermore, there is a tendency to believe that one would find it impossible to face the world without alcohol.

People may also have a physical dependence on alcohol. Addicts’ bodies and brains physically crave alcohol. Even after being sober for a long period of time, an addict can trigger the chemicals in the body that lead to addiction just by having one drink. If they are physically dependent, it leads to symptoms such as shaking of hands, feeling sick, sweating and even seizures (fits).

What can be done to help a person with alcohol abuse problems?

Acceptance that a family member needs help to give up alcohol is of great importance. Their best chance is to connect them to professional help. If they resist seeking help, they can be supported by meeting a mental health professional and discussing the symptoms and appropriate next steps for the person. Support groups (such as Alcoholics Anonymous) and rehabilitation programs have also been found to be key in the long term treatment of alcohol.

The author works in the area of mental health and is closely involved with the removal of stigma associated with mental health issues.

