Alec Baldwin Criticised for Claiming 'Rust' Shooting Litigants Sued Him for Money

Alec Baldwin has courted controversy with his recent remarks about the family of the “Rust" shooting victim. As per a Daily Mail report, Baldwin argued that there were “only two victims" in the Rust set shooting case where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed. Hoping that he will not be held “criminally responsible" when all facts come out, Baldwin also added that many of the individuals who have filed lawsuits against him are “deep pockets litigants". “Why sue people if you’re not going to get money? That’s what you’re doing," the report quoted him as saying. He was speaking at the Boulder International Film Festival (BIFF) in Colorado. His remarks drew massive backlash on social media.

Alec Baldwin has concerns that the family suing him is motivated by money? What are they supposed to sue him for, time travel? Thoughts and prayers? Just another moneyed murderer who will never do any time. I hope they sue him bankrupt.— Fractalfay (@fractalfay) March 8, 2022

The fact that he is even ATTENDING a film festival tells you everything you need to know about Alec Baldwin. Tone-deaf, narcissist, insulated Hollywood elitist that knows nothing outside of his bubble of people that tell him he's just terrific. https://t.co/5Ykc9r10iy — Changed My Name to "Unmasked Spending In Chicago" (@PopNFood) March 8, 2022

Lest we forget, #AlecBaldwin killed #HalynaHutchins, leaving her child without a #mother, and he remains a free man. Where's the justice? pic.twitter.com/XaotnAY3PL— #BidensWar (@PolitiCuda) March 4, 2022

"We?"No just "YOU," AlecReckless indifference is a crime & Baldwin still showing no remorse"Two victims?"Santa Fe needs to out this guy behind bars for yearshttps://t.co/0pmhzMNUuq — DeMario (@DJDeMario1) March 7, 2022

Wow… Alec Baldwin, uhh… you shot and killed someone. You are by definition guilty of at least manslaughter. You don't feel like you have a moral responsibility to the family or something? Even just a little? Like the size of the round you put in her?@AlecBaldwin https://t.co/8vSbq0dZBO— A Better Tale - Fact Checker (@ABetterTale) March 8, 2022

Alec Baldwin was handed what was described as a safe “cold gun" on the set of his movie “Rust", but the prop gun contained live rounds when it was fired, according to details of the police investigation into the fatal shooting released last year.

