Alert Commuters Stop Oncoming Train to Rescue Woman Who Fell on Tracks

People on a crowded subway platform in Buenos Aires came to the rescue of a woman who fell directly onto the tracks of an oncoming subway car on Tuesday (October 15).

Security camera footage shows a man fainting in the station who then inadvertently pushes a woman off the platform and directly onto the tracks of speeding subway cars in the Argentine capital.

The crowd of bystanders can be seen frantically waving their hands and bags to draw the attention of the subway car driver and halt the train. Once the train comes to a halt, bystanders jump onto the tracks to help the woman who had been knocked unconscious by the fall.

Police and emergency services quickly arrived on the scene at the Pueyrredon station of Buenos Aires subway line D and attended to the woman.

You can watch the video here:

