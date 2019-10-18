Alert Commuters Stop Oncoming Train to Rescue Woman Who Fell on Tracks
Security camera footage shows a man fainting in the station who then inadvertently pushes a woman off the platform and directly onto the tracks of speeding subway cars in the Argentine capital.
Screenshot from Reuters video.
People on a crowded subway platform in Buenos Aires came to the rescue of a woman who fell directly onto the tracks of an oncoming subway car on Tuesday (October 15).
Security camera footage shows a man fainting in the station who then inadvertently pushes a woman off the platform and directly onto the tracks of speeding subway cars in the Argentine capital.
The crowd of bystanders can be seen frantically waving their hands and bags to draw the attention of the subway car driver and halt the train. Once the train comes to a halt, bystanders jump onto the tracks to help the woman who had been knocked unconscious by the fall.
Police and emergency services quickly arrived on the scene at the Pueyrredon station of Buenos Aires subway line D and attended to the woman.
You can watch the video here:
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Hong Kong Protests : Why The Withdrawal Of The Extradition Bill May Not End The Chaos | Crux+
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Google Pixel 4 Face Unlock is so Insecure, You May as Well Not Bother Using it
- Jennifer Aniston Finally Reveals What's Cooking Between 'Friends' Couple Rachel and Ross
- Virat Kohli, Anushka Shama Celebrate Karva Chauth, Get Love from Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Akkineni
- Only 4 Teams Turn Up as Goa Football Association Conducts Players Draft for Indian Women's League Qualifiers
- Google Assistant Bug is Causing Battery Drain in Android Phones