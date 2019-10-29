Alert RPF Personnel Comes to Man's Rescue Who Slipped While Boarding a Moving Train

People commuting in trains, metros, flights or any other public transport are often asked to be cautious for any mishaps.

Yet, a man's decision to board a moving train almost proved fatal at Coimbatore Railway station on Saturday. The timely response of a Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, however, helped save the person from falling from the train and falling between in the gap the track and the platform.

The incident was captured on camera and was later shared by news agency ANI on its Twitter handle.

In the video, the man is seen running towards a moving train and boarding it, but he immediately loses his grip of the side handle on doors and slips.

The RPF personnel - standing some feet away from the moving train - notices the incident and quickly rushes to help the man as he pushes him inside the coach, preventing him from falling in the gap between track and platform.

#WATCH Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel saved a passenger from slipping under a moving train at Coimbatore railway station earlier today pic.twitter.com/UKCk8vqSCO — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2019

Had the RPF personnel not been there, the incident could've turned into a tragedy.

The 8-second clip has gone viral and has been viewed over 82,000 times since being posted. People on Twitter took to the comment section to shower praises and applaud the RPF personnel for his quick thinking.

Netizens also said that the RPF personnel should be felicitated with a medal for the timely action. Here's how people reacted to the video:

