Alexa to Feud With Kangana Ranaut, All the Times Diljit Dosanjh Proved He's GOAT

Singer actor and off late a social media buzz, Diljit Dosanjh is celebrating his 37th birthday today. Dosanjh is an iconic singer, but also made a mark in the acting arena after he played the role of a cop in Anurag Kashypa's Udta Punjab.

The multifaceted artist who sings, acts and has also been a TV presenter started working in the year 2000 and debuted in Bollywood with Udta Punjab in 2016. Since then, Dosanjh has gained popularity not just because he is talented, but also because of his social media presence.

On his birthday, let’s take a look at all the times when Dosanjh drove his fans crazy by oozing coolness on social media.

1. In the beginning of Covid-19 lockdown, Dosanjh had shared several videos of him cooking , which his fans loved. Celebrity chef Sanjiv Kapoor had also tweeted to him saying that his mother was delighted to watch the latter’s videos.

In his light-hearted cooking videos, the actor used to crack jokes while preparing food and sharing his cooking hacks with his followers. His videos became a source of entertainment for his followers who were coming to terms with the changed routine and the 'new normal'.

2. Not only his cooking videos, a video of Diljit asking Alexa to play his song and repeatedly failing to get the desired result was also found hilarious by his fans. The star had captioned the video, “CLASH BETWEEN ME & ALEXA.” The engaging video shows Diljit making a smoothie while he asks Alexa to play his song who instead starts playing different songs.

Diljit’s responses in Punjabi are fun to watch while the device refuses to follow Diljit’s instructions who is asking it to stop playing the song. When the video was shared initially in August, it gathered more than 26 lakh views and fans found Diljit’s interaction with Alexa adorable.

3. Almost a month ago, when his feud with Kangana Ranaut on Twitter happened, Diljit attracted even more followers. The war of words which started after Dijlit rebuked Kangana for her alleged statement on an elderly woman in the farmers’ protest went on for hours.

Things turned ugly as Kangana called Diljit ‘Karan Johar ke paltu.’ It is no secret that Kangana considers Karan as the ‘flag-bearer of nepotism’ and has unfavourable views about the director-producer.

The argument between the two became a Twitter headline with people even urging Punjabi speaking Twitterati to step in and provide translation for the fight as Diljit’s responses were in Punjabi language.