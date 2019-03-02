LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Alexander the Great: Professor Holds Baby in Class So Student Can Take Notes, Tops the Internet

Professor Nathan Alexander carried the baby for the entirety of the class even as he gave it, and his kind gesture was photographed by Twitter user Nick Vaughn, who posted the image on the microblogging site.

Shantanu David | News18.com

Updated:March 2, 2019, 6:11 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Alexander the Great: Professor Holds Baby in Class So Student Can Take Notes, Tops the Internet
(Image: Facebook)
Loading...
Nathan Alexander, a mathematics professor at Morehouse College, in Atlanta, Georgia, was photographed holding a student's baby as he gave a lecture on Friday. When the student in question came to the class with his infant daughter due to being unable to find a babysitter or anyone else to watch her, the professor offered to hold her so that the student could take notes on the lesson.

Alexander carried the baby for the entirety of the class even as he gave it, and his kind gesture was photographed by Twitter user Nick Vaughn, who posted the image on the microblogging site. The post has gone viral since with people all over the world commending the teacher for his compassion. At the time of this writing, some 21 hours since it was published, the tweet already has over 75,000 likes and 18,000 retweets.

Vaughn posted, "Student came to class today with his child due to no babysitter or anybody to watch her while he was in class, My professor NATHAN ALEXANDER said “I’ll hold her so you can take good notes!” #HBCU #morehouse #Respect."




Having taught at the historically black all-male college since 2017, Alexander has become a beloved part of the campus, as described by Vaughn in a longer post on Facebook.



Alexander himself responded to Vaughn's post and thanked his student snapping the moment, adding that he appreciated the love.



Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram