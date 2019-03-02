English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Alexander the Great: Professor Holds Baby in Class So Student Can Take Notes, Tops the Internet
Professor Nathan Alexander carried the baby for the entirety of the class even as he gave it, and his kind gesture was photographed by Twitter user Nick Vaughn, who posted the image on the microblogging site.
(Image: Facebook)
Loading...
Nathan Alexander, a mathematics professor at Morehouse College, in Atlanta, Georgia, was photographed holding a student's baby as he gave a lecture on Friday. When the student in question came to the class with his infant daughter due to being unable to find a babysitter or anyone else to watch her, the professor offered to hold her so that the student could take notes on the lesson.
Alexander carried the baby for the entirety of the class even as he gave it, and his kind gesture was photographed by Twitter user Nick Vaughn, who posted the image on the microblogging site. The post has gone viral since with people all over the world commending the teacher for his compassion. At the time of this writing, some 21 hours since it was published, the tweet already has over 75,000 likes and 18,000 retweets.
Vaughn posted, "Student came to class today with his child due to no babysitter or anybody to watch her while he was in class, My professor NATHAN ALEXANDER said “I’ll hold her so you can take good notes!” #HBCU #morehouse #Respect."
Having taught at the historically black all-male college since 2017, Alexander has become a beloved part of the campus, as described by Vaughn in a longer post on Facebook.
Alexander himself responded to Vaughn's post and thanked his student snapping the moment, adding that he appreciated the love.
Alexander carried the baby for the entirety of the class even as he gave it, and his kind gesture was photographed by Twitter user Nick Vaughn, who posted the image on the microblogging site. The post has gone viral since with people all over the world commending the teacher for his compassion. At the time of this writing, some 21 hours since it was published, the tweet already has over 75,000 likes and 18,000 retweets.
Vaughn posted, "Student came to class today with his child due to no babysitter or anybody to watch her while he was in class, My professor NATHAN ALEXANDER said “I’ll hold her so you can take good notes!” #HBCU #morehouse #Respect."
Student came to class today with his child due to no babysitter or anybody to watch her while he was in class.— TheOriginal™ (@Original_Vaughn) March 1, 2019
My professor NATHAN ALEXANDER said “I’ll hold her so you can take good notes!” #HBCU #morehouse #Respect pic.twitter.com/oogIqetseS
Having taught at the historically black all-male college since 2017, Alexander has become a beloved part of the campus, as described by Vaughn in a longer post on Facebook.
Alexander himself responded to Vaughn's post and thanked his student snapping the moment, adding that he appreciated the love.
Thanks @Original_Vaughn! I appreciate the love! 👊🏾 #mathematics— nathan alexander (@professornaite) March 1, 2019
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Luka Chuppi, Total Dhamaal BO: Kartik Aaryan Gets His Biggest Opener, Madhuri Dixit Film Emerges Hit
- Ranveer Asked If He Ever Felt 'Insecure' When Deepika Worked With Ex Ranbir. His Answer
- Luka Chuppi Movie Review: Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon Comedy is Simply Not Funny for Most Part
- In Conversation with Bojan Jankulovski - Head of Operations, Maserati India
- India vs Australia: Dhoni Gets Hit on Forearm During Net Session
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results