Alexander the Great: Professor Holds Baby in Class So Student Can Take Notes, Tops the Internet

Nathan Alexander, a mathematics professor at Morehouse College, in Atlanta, Georgia, was photographed holding a student's baby as he gave a lecture on Friday. When the student in question came to the class with his infant daughter due to being unable to find a babysitter or anyone else to watch her, the professor offered to hold her so that the student could take notes on the lesson.Alexander carried the baby for the entirety of the class even as he gave it, and his kind gesture was photographed by Twitter user Nick Vaughn, who posted the image on the microblogging site. The post has gone viral since with people all over the world commending the teacher for his compassion. At the time of this writing, some 21 hours since it was published, the tweet already has over 75,000 likes and 18,000 retweets.Vaughn posted, "Student came to class today with his child due to no babysitter or anybody to watch her while he was in class, My professor NATHAN ALEXANDER said “I’ll hold her so you can take good notes!” #HBCU #morehouse #Respect."Having taught at the historically black all-male college since 2017, Alexander has become a beloved part of the campus, as described by Vaughn in a longer post on Facebook.Alexander himself responded to Vaughn's post and thanked his student snapping the moment, adding that he appreciated the love.