Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Will Become a Superhero in New Comic Book
Ocasio-Cortez, 29, is the youngest woman ever elected to Congress and has become an unofficial leader of the newest class of House Democrats.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is living every comic book fan's dream.
The newly elected US congresswoman stars as a sassy superhero in an upcoming comic book titled, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Freshman Force: New Party Who Dis?
In one of the just-released book covers, Ocasio-Cortez stands over a knocked-out Republican elephant while a Democrat donkey looks on nervously in the background. Her superhero outfit is a white pantsuit, and her gadget is a smartphone, through which she wields her 3.2 million Twitter followers. Another cover shows her in a Wonder Woman-like outfit.
"There's just something about Alexandria that resonates with so many people," said Josh Blaylock, the book's creator.
Although the title and cover prominently feature Ocasio-Cortez, Blaylock said the comic book is going to be "a collection of stories that all embrace the theme that we're excited about all of the energy and positive change this new crop of Congresspersons is going to bring."
The comic book will be like an anthology, and the stories will span all genres.
"Some of the stories are really sweet; some are completely absurd and satirical; some are cathartic and venting," Blaylock said.
The comic book, by independent publisher Devil's Due, comes out in May.
Ocasio-Cortez has become something of a celebrity -- and a target of criticism from some Republicans -- for her meteoric rise and outspoken style. She has not commented on the comic book, though she previously hinted that she enjoys reading them.
Last month she quoted the vigilante Rorschach from the comic book series 'Watchmen' while responding to a Politico story that claimed Democratic leaders were trying to "rein in" Ocasio-Cortez.
Devil's Due has also released satirical comic books about former President Barack Obama, who was transformed into "Barack the Barbarian."
