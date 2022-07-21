'Algospeak': Shashi Tharoor Gives His New Word of the Day. Do You Know What it Means?

Shashi Tharoor is known for his rich vocabulary that leaves people digging dictionaries. The congress leader shared another such word that, according to Tharoor, is being used more than ever. The new word is “algospeak.” It is used on “social media posts to avoid using another that algorithms may identify as “unsuitable or inappropriate, in order to bypass downranking by content moderation filters on social media platforms,” the Kerala MP tweeted. Stating examples, he wrote, “Eg. using “unalive” rather than “dead.”

word used on social media posts to avoid using another that algorithms may identify as unsuitable or inappropriate, in order to bypass downranking by content moderation filters on social media platforms. Eg. using “unalive” rather than “dead.” — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 20, 2022

Tharoor is often known for sharing the word of the day with his followers. While many were left amused, others believe that it has a reference to the recent unparliamentary words row. This is after the Union Government released a list of words deemed unfit for use in Parliament. “People rather resort to writing words something like “de@d”. Using “unalive” should be interesting,” one person wrote. Another mentioned, “Algospeak: Also the words uttered by a drunk best man before a catastrophic speech.” Here is how his followers have reacted:

As recently GoI has defined some words unparliamentary, So what do you @ShashiTharoor sir, as a parliamentarian, think about using using some "Algospeak Words". inside parliament. Are Algospeak Words unparliamentary also? — Dheerendra Singh (@_sDheerendra) July 20, 2022

Langage is becoming smarter day by day, but not the hearts — Save Nature & Humanity (@bankofbiology) July 20, 2022

Earlier, Tharoor gave in to what came to be known as “Word of the Era.” The parliamentarian shared the meaning of the word doom-scrolling and explained the nitty-gritty associated with the word. Exclaiming “Word of the Era!” Tharoor added, “Merriam Webster Dictionary says they are watching the increasing use of this term (along with ‘doomsurfing’).”

The Thiruvananthapuram MP further elaborated on the meaning of the word. Doom-scrolling is the “increased consumption of predominantly negative news.” This malevolent consumption can lead to multiple psychological ill effects and can also cause political depression.

Doom-scrolling basically encompasses screen time. People are indulged in screens more than they think they are. Screen time has been dominated by news that tends to disturb the mind. The phenomenon has proliferated ever since the black swan event of 2020 hit the world.

