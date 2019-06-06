Ali Zafar Has the Most Adorable Excuse for Not Being Able to Wish His Fans 'Eid Mubarak'

Wednesday marked the end of the holy month of Ramadan, which culminated in Eid-ul-Fitr. Celebration, good food and merrymaking were in abundance all over our social media feed yesterday. Several celebs took to Twitter or Facebook to wish their fans Eid Mubarak!

Actor Ali Zafar too posted a selfie video of himself wishing his fans on the special occasion. However, his wish caught our attention, and to be honest, we were swooning by the end of it.

The video starts with Zafar addressing his fans on Eid and just as he is about to wish them, his kid (probably his four year old daughter) interrupts him. The child, in an adorable voice, calls out to her father and refuses to let him finish.

Zafar tries really hard to complete his video, but eventually has to give in to his kid's demands. Things parents have to do, right?

At the end, Zafar apologises for not being able to wish his fans and says that his children are his priority. He wrote in the tweet he shared, "Sorry for not being able to wish #EidMubarak :)"

Sorry for not being able to wish #EidMubarak :) pic.twitter.com/shIXajFzTn — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) June 5, 2019

His fans clearly loved the video and felt that this was the sweetest Eid wish ever. After all, festivals usually mean quality time with family!

Wow this one is actually cutest Mubarak..!! — SHAISTA_SARWAR_ARAIN🇵🇰 (@Shasi_Arain) June 5, 2019

Wawooo .I think this is the cutest eid mubarki❤May allah SWT bless u and your family with health ? Happiness and success . امین❤ — Syed NASEEB Shah (@iamsnsnaseeb) June 5, 2019

So cuteeeeee 😂😂 — Amena Aslam (@Amenaaslam1) June 5, 2019

Hahaha I know the feeling mate...fatherhood is a blessing..Eid Mubarak.. — Shuja (@shujaalisyed85) June 5, 2019

This is why Ali Zafar couldn't wish his fans on Eid, and we don't even blame him!