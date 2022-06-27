Alia Bhatt Announces Pregnancy and Netizens are Worried about Taimur Ali Khan

Alia Bhatt just announced that she is pregnant and congratulations are pouring in from all sides. As expected, memes are following the congratulatory messages too and a few of them involve Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur. Taimur was a darling of the media after his birth and fans used to enjoy glimpses from the cute boy’s growing-up years. However, with the announcement that Alia and Ranbir Kapoor are going to have a baby, netizens are afraid that the new arrival will take the limelight away from Taimur.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are set to welcome their first baby together. Alia announced her pregnancy with a cute post on social media. Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in April this year after dating for five years. Alia took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their baby. “Our baby… coming soon,” Alia wrote alongside a picture that shows her lying in a hospital bed and Ranbir sitting next to her. Both of them are glued to the screen that shows the ultrasound of their baby. Alia, who is an animal lover, also shared a photo of a lion and lioness with their cub.

Alia and Ranbir will be sharing the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, will release on September 9. It sees Ranbir appear alongside wife Alia Bhatt for the first time. The two actually began dating after bonding on the film’s sets. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. The film is the first of a trilogy.

