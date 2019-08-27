Alia Bhatt’s double role as actress and umpire when Herschelle Gibbs doesn’t recognize her wins the internet for the day

Former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs, in a bid to thank Twitter for ‘liking’ his tweet’ posted a gif of famous Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on Monday.

The gif showed Alia Bhatt mouthing the words “thank you” while animated hearts flew like bubbles around her, as she folded her hand in a gesture of gratitude.

Didn’t know you were an actress @aliaa08 but nice gif https://t.co/XEUxALcR34 — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) August 26, 2019

Twitter users and cricket fans, especially from India, took to comments to ask Gibbs if he was aware of who the girl in his gif was, to which he surprisingly answered with a negative response.

As a user asked him, “Do you know Alia ??, he nonchalantly responded with, “I have no idea who this lady is.”

I have no idea who the lady is ‍♂️ — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) August 26, 2019

No idea who the lady is .. just a nice gif — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) August 26, 2019

The hilarious thread ensued when Gibbs, on Sunday, posted a feel-good tweet and consequently, Twitter ‘liked’ it.

Morning birds are tweeting so I’ll do the same and say have a good one folks — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) August 26, 2019

He, in turn, replied with a gif, celebrating this gesture from them. His ignorance about the star actress of Dear Zindagi and Raazi among several other films invited Twitter users to school him about the same.

htshowbiz "He used Alia Bhatt as a GIF, but cricketer Herschelle Gibbs has ‘no idea who the lady is’, she awards him a fourhttps://t.co/t8xEXvfd3o pic.twitter.com/ablB7t5VL6" #ThatAshanti — GirlAshanti (@ThatAshanti) August 27, 2019

Herschelle Gibbs was not an umpire Alia! — A N U P R I Y A (@cricketwoman) August 27, 2019

Alia Bhatt like a good sport, resorted to yet another gif to have the final say in the matter. She posted her own, in which she is gesturing a boundary in what can be called an emulation of an umpire on the field.

Damage control was not far behind as Gibbs quickly replied to her!

I deal in 6s madam not fours https://t.co/mt5nfU46op — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) August 27, 2019

Gibbs faced memes, trolls and witty comebacks from defensive Alia fans soon enough. On the other hand, some users brought back her embarrassing stint on Koffee With Karan when she involuntarily blurted out “Prithviraj Chauhan” as the answer to “Who is the President of India?”. Some others sought her boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor’s intervention on the matter.

It's ok @hershybru, I'm sure even she doesn't have a clue abt u. — Amisha Kulkarni (@rynkee) August 26, 2019

Don't worry Gibbs, she doesn't have a clue who you are☺️ she didn't even know who the president of India during one show...So she remembering you looks difficult...By the way she is one of the best as far as acting is concerned... — Devashish Das (@devashishdash) August 26, 2019

“You’ve just dropped the Bollywood chance” ~ Steve Waugh — The-Lying-Lama 2.0 (@KyaUkhaadLega) August 27, 2019

Meanwhile, Alia has received critical acclaim for her roles in Gully Boy and Raazi with three movies waiting to be released in 2020, Brahmastra, Sadak 2 and RRR, prompting her fans to come to her aid when the series of hilarious errors followed.

