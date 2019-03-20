English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Alia Bhatt Pairing With Salman in Bhansali's 'Inshallah' Has Fans Asking the Same Question
Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt will be seen opposite each other in Bhansali's directorial 'Inshallah' and social media cannot keep its calm.
Salman Khan was 31 when he portrayed Raj in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial debut Khamoshi: The Musical back in 1996. Alia Bhatt was 3.
Fast forward to 2019, the duo will pair up for the first time in Bhansali's upcoming epic romance drama Inshallah.
Both Khan and Alia took to their respective social media accounts to break the news to their fans.
"Dream with your eyes wide open they say & I did. Sanjay Sir and Salman Khan are magical together & I can't wait to join them on this beautiful journey called “Inshallah”," Bhatt wrote on Twitter.
That Bhansali, Khan, and Alia will be teaming up was cheered among the loyal fans. But as the dust settled, desi Twitter began scratching their heads in confusion.
"Is Alia playing Salman Khan's daughter?" "Will the two romance?" "Alia is 26, Khan is 53," reminded another user. Bollywood has notoriously cast young actresses to play lead roles opposite actors that are much older than them.
Remember when Amitabh Bachchan paired up with Manisha Koirala in Lal Badshah? Koirala was 29, Bachchan was 57 back then.
Or when Sonam Kapoor (then 29), played the romantic interest of Salman Khan (then 49) in Sooraj Barjatya's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo?
So, naturally, Bollywood fans had a lot of questions to ask. "Will it be like Dear Zindagi?" hoped many when Inshallah's announcement took over social media.
One fan even dug out a picture from the past, of the two actors together when Alia was a kid.
I was 9 when I first walked into Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office, all nervous and hoping and praying that I would be in his next film. It's been a long wait.
— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 19, 2019
Dream with your eyes wide open they say & I did. Sanjay Sir and Salman Khan are magical together & I can't wait to join them on this beautiful journey called “Inshallah” ❤#Inshallah #SLB @BeingSalmanKhan @bhansali_produc @SKFilmsOfficial @prerna982
— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 19, 2019
It’s been 20 years but I am glad Sanjay and I are finally back in his next film, Inshallah. Looking forward to work with Alia and inshallah we will all be blessed on this journey.#Inshallah #SLB @aliaa08 @bhansali_produc @SKFilmsOfficial
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 19, 2019
5 saal me Alia Bhat will play Salman's mom and bhai will still play happy-go-lucky spy/cop/chor/whatever. https://t.co/eErJgc4RIM
— tila thakela (@BucketheadCase) March 19, 2019
She playing his Daughter ?
— shilpi jain (@iamshilpi) March 19, 2019
Alia 21 , salman 55
I think Father daughter story hogi
— Vicky singh (@vickysWarrior) March 19, 2019
I mean i hope Salman is playing Alia's uncle or father because them being romantic leads is so... https://t.co/44duvqVEEc
— m ️ (@luco_zain) March 19, 2019
Salman and Alia as a romantic couple ? pic.twitter.com/K1zRaPZcsE
— ᏚᎪᎷᏴᏆᎢ (@Palaaaaat) March 19, 2019
Salman father , Alia daughter ??
— adrianfinch (@adrianfinch110) March 19, 2019
If Alia Bhatt is playing Salman Khan's love interest in #Inshallah I'm leaving this planet. pic.twitter.com/icYhqUAeMp
— BTS IS COMING!!! (@rubeenawarpa) March 19, 2019
Baap beti ki story kab se bnane lag gya sanjay leela bhanshali
— RAHUL TYAGI (@rahulastic) March 19, 2019
Romance https://t.co/JgPe6LIcQZ
— CA Shubham Joshi (@SJ_Shubhamjoshi) March 19, 2019
This is making me physically nauseous. https://t.co/X2jYWGM7FB
— Bhaskar Chawla (@BhaskarSirius) March 19, 2019
But Alia And Salman????? How??? Why???? https://t.co/teYErc3YBM
— NAUFILBRAHMĀSTRA❄️ (@Naufil8RK) March 18, 2019
Who would've thought they will work together as a lead pair. 😂 #Inshallah pic.twitter.com/nTw6DlHuTw
— Sky! (@being_Akash_) March 19, 2019
