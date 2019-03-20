LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
2-min read

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:March 20, 2019, 2:48 PM IST
Alia Bhatt Pairing With Salman in Bhansali's 'Inshallah' Has Fans Asking the Same Question
Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt will be seen opposite each other in Bhansali's directorial 'Inshallah' and social media cannot keep its calm.
Salman Khan was 31 when he portrayed Raj in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial debut Khamoshi: The Musical back in 1996. Alia Bhatt was 3.

Fast forward to 2019, the duo will pair up for the first time in Bhansali's upcoming epic romance drama Inshallah.

Both Khan and Alia took to their respective social media accounts to break the news to their fans.

"Dream with your eyes wide open they say & I did. Sanjay Sir and Salman Khan are magical together & I can't wait to join them on this beautiful journey called “Inshallah”," Bhatt wrote on Twitter.







That Bhansali, Khan, and Alia will be teaming up was cheered among the loyal fans. But as the dust settled, desi Twitter began scratching their heads in confusion.

"Is Alia playing Salman Khan's daughter?" "Will the two romance?" "Alia is 26, Khan is 53," reminded another user. Bollywood has notoriously cast young actresses to play lead roles opposite actors that are much older than them.

Remember when Amitabh Bachchan paired up with Manisha Koirala in Lal Badshah? Koirala was 29, Bachchan was 57 back then.

Or when Sonam Kapoor (then 29), played the romantic interest of Salman Khan (then 49) in Sooraj Barjatya's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo?

So, naturally, Bollywood fans had a lot of questions to ask. "Will it be like Dear Zindagi?" hoped many when Inshallah's announcement took over social media.

































One fan even dug out a picture from the past, of the two actors together when Alia was a kid.



