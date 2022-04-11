'Is That SSR?' Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Paintings by Mumbai Students Get Shredded on Twitter

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set to tie the knot this week. Though the couple and families have been tight-lipped about their wedding date, the same cannot be said of social media users who have started the festivities in advance of the couple. Congratulations poured in for Bollywood’s IT couple, but one of the congratulatory endeavours made by some fans, though a sweet gesture, didn’t exactly go to plan. News agency IANS shared a photograph of some paintings made by students of Gurukul Art College to congratulate the actors on their upcoming wedding. The portraits of the actors, as per Twitter users, looked nothing like Ranbir and Alia. Many other actors like Sonakshi Sinha, late Sushant Singh Rajput, MS Dhoni and others seemed to have been accidentally thrown into the mix in the students’ paintings.

… the students should probably rethink their career choices pic.twitter.com/WBOHNTgdIH— Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) April 10, 2022

To me it looks like a cross between Salmon Khan and Harman Baweja.— 👽 (@thealiensurfer) April 10, 2022

Same to same…. pic.twitter.com/1eu3jOvuBx— Major General in procrastination (@firstkaransingh) April 10, 2022

Sonakshi Sinha and MS Dhoni also getting married ?— Prithvi (@Puneite_) April 10, 2022

Neha Kakkar— RJ (@rj33t) April 11, 2022

This is why Amitabh didn't encourage arts in his Gurukul college— Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) April 10, 2022

Some Twitter users defended the students’ paintings for the amount of effort they put in them. “They’re spending their time with brushes and paints, instead of tweeting. I think that’s a win over 90% of the people on this site. Let’s not sh*t on students, thank you," one user wrote.

Advertisement

They're spending their time with brushes and paints, instead of tweeting. I think that's a win over 90% of the people on this site. Let's not shit on students, thank you. 🙏🏼 — Nishant Jain | SneakyArtist (@SneakyArt) April 10, 2022

It is learned that Ranbir and Alia’s wedding festivities will be a 4-day long affair at the RK house in Mumbai, starting from April 13. Hence, the wedding date is said to be April 16. Ahead of the wedding, the Kapoor family’s R K Studio was illuminated with lights all over on Sunday. Pictures and videos of the studio, located in Mumbai’s Chembur, have been making rounds on social media. A celebrity photographer shared a video of the studio, where it was bathed in colourful lights. The studio is all bright and lit up in preparation of the upcoming celebrations.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.