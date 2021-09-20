Alia Bhatt's Ad Questioning 'Kanyadan' Ritual During Weddings Leaves Internet Divided

Ads about social customs and rituals draw rather extreme reactions on social media. Last year, Tata had to withdraw a Tanishq ad after facing widespread criticism. This time, Mohey Fashion’s ad starring Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, which questions the practice of ‘Kanyadan’ during Hindu weddings, has opened a dialogue about the practice.

In a monologue, the bride asks why despite being showered with so much love, she is still referred to as ‘paraya dhan’. She questions the practice of ‘kanyadan’ in which the brides’ parents ‘donate’ their daughter. The film sees a happy ending with the parents of the groom too ‘donating’ him.

In the ad, the apparel company asks: “#KanyaMaan - Nayi soch, naya idea. Kyun paraaya dhan? Kyun Kanyadaan? Mohey Ka Naya Idea… #KanyaMaan. Celebrating brides of today with a modern twist."

Internet is sharply divided over the ad. While a few loved the concept, others questioned why do companies choose to highlight the regressive rituals of one faith only.

“Father giving away daughter in church is soooo romantic y’all omgggg. Questioning everything we do for no reason," wrote one user.

“So by your logic, post kanyadaan there is absence of maan for women in Hindu homes? Creative liberty is fine I loved the concept and storyboarding, acting etc but just pointing out to some inconsistency in the thought process which was the basis of this idea," wrote another user.

Another commentator found the ad touching. She wrote: “This is soo touching…… I dnt think so this is new bt I ha s nvr been said out loud enough for anybody to change it… thankyou for making us heard… this is a strong strong strong social statement….wish i could download it to share around easily."

