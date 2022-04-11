'Alien' Creature with Human Mouth Washes up on Australia's Bondi Beach

It isn’t new to find bizarre sea creatures on the shores anymore. Every now and then, we find photos of a washed-up creature that we have never seen before. These bizarre creatures leave us baffled and wondering as to what they might be. One such creature was recently spotted on the shores of Bondi in Australia. On April 5 this year, a man named Drew Lambert came across a strange-looking animal that appeared from the waters on the shore of Bondi beach. He took the video of the creature and put it on Facebook with the caption - “Can someone please tell me what this weird alien-like creature is that was washed up on the beach at Bondi today."

A man in the video can be heard guessing that the creature might be a “horn shark”. The animal had human-like lips while the rest of the body was like a shark. Drew said that he had never seen anything like that before in the 20 years he’s lived in Bondi. Drew said to Yahoo News in an interview - “I just looked at it… what the hell, does this fish have human lips on it? It looked like it was puckering up for a kiss."

Advertisement

While a lot of people weren’t able to explain the species of the creature, a lot of users on Facebook said it was a stingray and tail most likely coiled after it died and internal organs swelled. Another user claimed it to be a numbfish and said - “It’s an Australian numbfish they produce electricity when touched."

Laetitia Hannan, who is a supervisor at Sea Life Sydney Aquarium, identified the creature as a numb ray or coffin ray and confirmed the same to Yahoo News.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.