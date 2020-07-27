Alien Life Enthusiast Has Spotted a UFO Ten Times the Size of Earth

An alien life conspiracy theorist has reportedly claimed that they have spotted a UFO of huge size near the Sun. He asserted this after carefully examining pictures captured by NASA's Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) satellite.

The object which scientists believed to be a UFO appeared to be a solar anomaly. An expert named Scott Waring, in his blog, revealed that the supposed UFO could be about ten times bigger than Earth.

Waring referred to the UFO as an alien cube. Talking about NASA's images in his blog, the expert said, “I added light and focus and we can see that the red material is gathering around its hull.”

Although he used the US space agency’s photos, it has not verified his claims. SOHO satellite was launched by NASA in 1995 to explore the Sun by clicking images of its surface.

The pictures used by him show a square-shaped dark object positioned in front of the sun. He stated that the alien cube could be a special particle from the sun.

Warning said that the cube has a non reflective black surface and it only absorbs, but not reflects, adding that it is in the northern hemisphere of the massive star.

The expert believes that either the alien cube created a hollow Sun to live inside it and absorb energy or there are some special particles about which no information is available.

According to Express, our planet’s radius is 3,958 miles, so the size of the UFO might be more than 39,580 miles.