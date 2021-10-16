'Alien-like' Sea Creature Washes up at Australian Beach. People Guess What it is

A photograph of a pink and translucent ‘alien-like’ creature is making the rounds on the internet, especially on Facebook, leaving the people baffled. While some social media users are guessing it to be jellyfish, others say it’s something from a different planet. The photograph of the pink and translucent blob-looking creature was clicked at Urangan Beach of Hervey Bay, Queensland, in Australia. The photo of the mysterious alien-like creature covered in sand-lumps was shared on Facebook by a bystander.

So far no one has been able to identify the creature. Many guess the creature is a jellyfish, others firmly believe it to be a sea slug. Many have responded to the bystanders’ post stating that the pink alien-like blob creature seems to be ambergris, a rare and valuable component used in the production of perfume. However, several others replied to the comment, stating that ambergris is a hard amber-like substance and its worth is up to £18 per gram and the blob seems to be a jelly-like substance.

Many Facebook users, upon seeing the pink and translucent alien-like creature, commented that the blob might be a part of a whale or shark’s body. The National Geography said that the alien-like creature is a nudibranch, a jelly-bodied that dwells in the bottom of the sea.

According to National Geography’s comment, so far more than 2,000 species of nudibranchs have been discovered and almost every day new ones are being reported. Scientists are yet to determine the species it belongs to.

However, the Australian Museum is excited to find a nudibranch that made its way to Queensland. The museum has identified the pink and translucent blob creature as ‘Melibe Japonica’. This is the second pink and translucent blob creature spotted within a year in Australia. Earlier a similar creature was spotted by beach-goers in Bermagui.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.