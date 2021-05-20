Alien or New Marine Species? Mysterious 'Blob' That Washed up on US Beach Leaves Netizens Baffled

National Park officials in North Carolina discovered a strange, mysterious blob that had washed up on the shore. The gelatinous mass is transparent looking with appendages and filled with white orbs. It was clicked by the officials and shared on their official Facebook page-Cape Lookout National Seashore, asking netizens if they knew what the mysterious mass was.

According to the Facebook post, despite being discovered on the beach a few months ago, the National Park Service experts haven’t been able to identify what it exactly was, “Although it might be something like the egg sacks of a squid (but we aren’t sure)”, suggests the Facebook Post. Describing the mass as “finger-shaped clear sacks holding white eggs lying on the sand,” they asked the public if anyone wanted to take “a stab at identifying it for us?”

The comment section was filled with amusing replies as one person called it “alien pilot”, another called it an “old mop head.” A third user responded by writing, “The beginning of ANNIHILATION."But most of the people identified it as ‘squid eggs’ found in translucent sacs’, citing Oregon Coast Aquarium and asked the officials to ‘put them in the ocean.’It is reported by the Miami Herald , similar blobs and clusters of elongated segments filled with tiny eggs were found at beaches on the West Coast. Dr. Louis Zeidberg, a squid expert from California State University in Monterey Bay, explains that such sacs belong to a Pacific species known as the California market squid.

Talking to the aquarium officials, he said that there’s an Atlantic species, which is slightly bigger but ‘was separated from this species when Panama closed up.’ Describing it as ‘amorphous blobs that float in the open ocean’, he further explained that some oceanic squids make such blobs but ‘nearshore squids such as these make a heartier capsule’, which are produced in shallow water with a protective coating to keep them from getting smushed.

