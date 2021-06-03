'Alien' Spotted in Jharkhand? Here's the Truth behind Viral Video Showing 'Strange Figure'

A viral video showing a ‘strange figure’ walking at night on the streets of Jharkhand has been creating quite a stir online. Since the video has gone viral, a lot of conspiracy theories around the video have also been making rounds on social media. A few of these bizarre claims include that it’s an alien that was spotted in the streets of Hazaribagh, while a certain publication described it as a ‘strange humanoid’. Netizens even tagged NASA on social media trying to fish out an extraterrestrial activity.

The video has become talk of the town. People are assuming it to be an Alien and it actually could be, keenly observe the 13th second of the video, A red Lapros wing UFO flying with jangling sound. Place-Near Hazaribagh,Jharkhand @isro @NASA @aajtak @ndtv @republic @BBCWorld pic.twitter.com/P4hcLf5yNn— Ashutosh Gautam (@Ashutos32363607) May 29, 2021

Alien like person seen in jharkhandhttps://t.co/BkAQISm8Co— Rahul Agarwal (@rahulcool81088) June 3, 2021

OP, finally Alien are visiting counties other than USA too. #AlieninJharkhand https://t.co/bhKBTjHY6g— Robinhood🇮🇳 (@suryansh5569) May 31, 2021

However, the truth turned out to be another story. A local news channel reached out to the two men who had shot the video and they claimed that the woman in the video is actually a naked woman walking at night, as the lights of various vehicles fell on her.

Talking to reporters they said that the viral video is only 30-second-long while they revealed the full video of one-and-a-half-minute in front of the camera.

Describing the moment, the two men said that the video was shot in Seraikela in Kharsawan district. the duo was returning to Seraikela from Chakradharpur after attending the funeral of a friend’s mother. Speaking to the fact-checking website to Alt News, one of them said, “We got scared when we first saw the woman and stopped at a shop near the highway. When a few others reached the spot, we asked if they too saw the woman. She was not a witch. She was a woman and this was also confirmed by other passers-by."

The video was shot on April 27 and the Seraikela sub-inspector Mohammad Noushad said that it’s not yet known why the woman was walking naked on the street. The matter is said to be under investigation.

