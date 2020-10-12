BUZZ

3-MIN READ

'Aliens aren't Landing': Twitter Lights up With Memes as Powercut in Mumbai Brings City to Halt

As Mumbai awaits electricity supplies to be restored, many took to Twitter to express anguish anger and frustration over the power outage in India's financial capital.

Buzz Staff

It is Monday morning, but not playing Monday morning blues in Mumbai as the maximum city has plunged into black zone, quite literally, after a power outage. Multiple tripping of lines and transformer (Kalwa-Padghe and Khargar ICTs) supplying power to Mumbai system has been reported with 360 MW supply in Mumbai and suburbs affected. An official said that restoration under process and will take one hour.

Adani Electricity tweeted to inform that AEML is supplying around 385MW to critical services through Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML) Dahanu. "Our teams are working to restore the supply in the affected areas at the earliest. We regret the inconvenience caused," it tweeted.

As Mumbai awaits electricity supplies to be restored, many took to Twitter to express anguish anger and frustration over the power outage in India's financial capital. Jokes, memes rule the roost and Mumbai vs Delhi jibes are keeping up the humour quotient.

Take a look at some of the memes:

The local trains under Western Railway — between Churchgate to Vasai railway station — have come to a standstill due to grid failure. However, both National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) said that there is no stoppage in trading despite power failure. Power minister Nitin Raut said that electricity will be restored in an one hour. However, an official later said that it could take more time. As the city came to a standstill, Mumbai University announced that it has deferred Monday's exam to Sunday, October 18.

