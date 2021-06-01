Aliens Closer Than We Think? New Study Finds Multiple Earth-like Solar Systems Across Galaxy

Solar systems are complex but do they have design rules to follow? How can we know if a planetary architecture is normal or not? Well, it is simple— observe hundreds of other sun-planet systems which are similar to our own and gather data to prove whether things happening around our sun are normal or weird. An exoplanet discovery mission team led by Dr Andrew Howard at Caltech shows that our system is quite regular in the grand scheme of things.

Exoplanet discovery missions are active for a very brief window of a few years. However, to overcome missing any planets with longer orbital periods during these short observations, California Legacy Survey was set up three decades ago. It monitors star systems as long as possible by gathering data from exoplanet observations.

The survey revealed that there are multiple systems in the galaxy which are quite similar to our home solar system. The architecture was discovered to be very similar to what we have. In a tweet, Dr Howard explained what planetary system architecture actually means.

In two big papers today from my group, we provide the fullest answers yet to basic questions about the architecture of planetary systems.A thread on the California Legacy Survey papers by Lee Rosenthal (@leerosenthalj) and BJ Fulton at @Caltech: — Andrew Howard (@awhoward) May 26, 2021

Dr Howard’s team discovered 719 sun-like stars,177 planets, including 14 new ones, with size ranges from 3 to 6000 times the mass of Earth. In most of these systems in our galactic neighbourhood, larger planets and giants are located in the chilly outer region (1 to 10 astronomical units (AU) from their host stars) like Jupiter (5AU) and Saturn (9AU), while smaller planets, like Mercury and Mars, tend to orbit to closer to their central star. 1 AU is equivalent to the distance between Earth and the sun.

According to a release by Caltech, Earth lies in an “intermediate tropical zone well-suited to life.” “We’re starting to see patterns in other planetary systems that make our solar system look a bit more familiar,” Howard noted in the same statement.

We visualize the distribution of planets like a skyline. The ‘downtown’ for giant planets, where Saturns and Jupiters are the most common, is approximately in the range 1-10 AU. Image credit: T. Pyle (Caltech/IPAC) - @timmypyle pic.twitter.com/j21snE6MAi— Andrew Howard (@awhoward) May 26, 2021

It is important to note that the team couldn’t observe any planets beyond 10 AU as that advanced imaging and observing isn’t doable by their current telescopes. However, it provides them a basic understanding for future experiments.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here