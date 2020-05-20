Aliens, Earthquake or Rajinikanth? Twitter Fills with Jokes after 'Sonic Boom' Rattles Bengaluru

A mysterious "boom" heard by residents across several parts of Bengaluru on Wednesday afternoon caused panic among residents of the city in Karnataka.
Many took to social media to talk about a strange sound like a boom that they heard in Bengaluru with some describing it as a bomb going off.
What the boom? #Bangalore— Kiran Jonnalagadda (@jackerhack) May 20, 2020
Wow.. I thought I was dreaming... But apparently not... WTF was that..— Shashi Singh #WearAMask (@_singhshashi) May 20, 2020
After much speculation, residents realised that this was not a one-off thing. The mysterious booms have been heard in Bengaluru earlier as well. A similar incident had happened in August 2018 when residents in several South Bengaluru neighbourhoods had heard a crashing boom with many reporting that their windows shook. The panic was such that State disaster management officials has to come forth and assure people that it was not an earthquake.
But while the incident remained nearly identical, the source of the boom sound is yet to be ascertained. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) nevertheless ascertained that even in this instance, there was no earthquake.
As per the KSNDMC director's statement, there are 18 seismic monitors to analyze tectonic activities in case of earthquakes and noe of them registered any seismic activity.
But that did not stop netizens from cooking up some of the most bizarre theories to explain the sound. The thundering sound, which is now being referred to by netizens and Bengaluru residents and a "sonic boom", has inspired many jokes and conspiracy theories including ones involving aliens invasions and worse.
Speculation was rife.
Just heard about the #bangaloreboom. Did Avengers assemble? Did Thor arrive or what?— An Open Letter (@AnOpenLetter001) May 20, 2020
Mirage 2000— Harsh Shah (@_ShahHarsh) May 20, 2020
Top speculations include -— An Open Letter (@AnOpenLetter001) May 20, 2020
1. Fighter Jet sonic boom
2. Earthquake
3. Some air pressure displacement due to super cyclone on India's east coast
These are just speculations and are as good as your guess.
There is still no official confirmation on the issue. https://t.co/POp7XBSUzI
Aliens ? Earthquake ? Mirage 2000 ? Sonic Boom ?— jivan J. chavan .. जिवन ज. चव्हाण (@jivanchavan) May 20, 2020
OR. .
Rajnikanth ?#bangaloreboom pic.twitter.com/NXMp6hUPXo
Nothing to worry dudes. It's just a sonic boom #Bangalore . Please don't bring Aliens man #sonicboom #AmphanCyclone #AmphanSuperCyclone #whitefield #Sonic #aliens #lockdownindia #COVID19Pandemic #covid_19 pic.twitter.com/3w7beDXS0G— Viren (@virenrawat84) May 20, 2020
#Aliens— पलटू चचा (@paltu_chacha) May 20, 2020
After Sonic boom in Banglore..
Me:I want to live more
2020: pic.twitter.com/FesZ97OINI
Many could not help but relate the timing of the mysterious sound with the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic.
Now I'm thinking that, Aliens came for giving us vaccine of Corona.— IG: Yash_Mulanii (@DippedInHotOil_) May 20, 2020
But he gave lockdown 5.0. :‑X#Aliens
Many, of course, made memes to deal with the anxiety of dealing with the unknown. Some even reached out to actor Hritik Roshan to ask if he had invited Jadoo back to the planet again.
Hey @iHrithik , is that you who called #Aliens by mistake again?#earthquake pic.twitter.com/M0QCWwAPed— Pranjal Jani (@pranjal_97) May 20, 2020
people trending #Aliens NASA and ISRO will be like pic.twitter.com/5lnH2nWBfw— Rashamians (@attitude__boy_) May 20, 2020
Sound of the economy crashing?— Bangalore Walks (@bengawalk) May 20, 2020
Aliens in Bangalore— Sardarnimemes (@sardarnimemes) May 20, 2020
Bangalore Peoples Saying
" Go Aliens Go "#Aliens : pic.twitter.com/mvb3lU02VN
#Bangalore #aliens— likith (@thememerliki) May 20, 2020
When people say shut up it was not aliens! pic.twitter.com/hLfMleob78