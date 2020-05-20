Aliens, Earthquake or Rajinikanth? Twitter Fills with Jokes after 'Sonic Boom' Rattles Bengaluru

A mysterious "boom" heard by residents across several parts of Bengaluru on Wednesday afternoon caused panic among residents of the city in Karnataka.

Many took to social media to talk about a strange sound like a boom that they heard in Bengaluru with some describing it as a bomb going off.

Wow.. I thought I was dreaming... But apparently not... WTF was that.. — Shashi Singh #WearAMask (@_singhshashi) May 20, 2020

After much speculation, residents realised that this was not a one-off thing. The mysterious booms have been heard in Bengaluru earlier as well. A similar incident had happened in August 2018 when residents in several South Bengaluru neighbourhoods had heard a crashing boom with many reporting that their windows shook. The panic was such that State disaster management officials has to come forth and assure people that it was not an earthquake.

But while the incident remained nearly identical, the source of the boom sound is yet to be ascertained. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) nevertheless ascertained that even in this instance, there was no earthquake.

As per the KSNDMC director's statement, there are 18 seismic monitors to analyze tectonic activities in case of earthquakes and noe of them registered any seismic activity.

But that did not stop netizens from cooking up some of the most bizarre theories to explain the sound. The thundering sound, which is now being referred to by netizens and Bengaluru residents and a "sonic boom", has inspired many jokes and conspiracy theories including ones involving aliens invasions and worse.

Speculation was rife.

Just heard about the #bangaloreboom. Did Avengers assemble? Did Thor arrive or what? — An Open Letter (@AnOpenLetter001) May 20, 2020

Mirage 2000 — Harsh Shah (@_ShahHarsh) May 20, 2020

Top speculations include -



1. Fighter Jet sonic boom

2. Earthquake

3. Some air pressure displacement due to super cyclone on India's east coast



These are just speculations and are as good as your guess.



There is still no official confirmation on the issue. https://t.co/POp7XBSUzI — An Open Letter (@AnOpenLetter001) May 20, 2020

Aliens ? Earthquake ? Mirage 2000 ? Sonic Boom ?

OR. .

Rajnikanth ?#bangaloreboom pic.twitter.com/NXMp6hUPXo — jivan J. chavan .. जिवन ज. चव्हाण (@jivanchavan) May 20, 2020

#Aliens

After Sonic boom in Banglore..



Me:I want to live more



2020: pic.twitter.com/FesZ97OINI — पलटू चचा (@paltu_chacha) May 20, 2020

Many could not help but relate the timing of the mysterious sound with the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic.

Now I'm thinking that, Aliens came for giving us vaccine of Corona.



But he gave lockdown 5.0. :‑X#Aliens — IG: Yash_Mulanii (@DippedInHotOil_) May 20, 2020

Many, of course, made memes to deal with the anxiety of dealing with the unknown. Some even reached out to actor Hritik Roshan to ask if he had invited Jadoo back to the planet again.

people trending #Aliens NASA and ISRO will be like pic.twitter.com/5lnH2nWBfw — Rashamians (@attitude__boy_) May 20, 2020

Sound of the economy crashing? — Bangalore Walks (@bengawalk) May 20, 2020