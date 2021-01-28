News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Buzz»Aliens in Pakistan? Spooky Memes Take Over as PIA Pilot Captures 'UFO' During Lahore Flight
3-MIN READ

Aliens in Pakistan? Spooky Memes Take Over as PIA Pilot Captures 'UFO' During Lahore Flight

The Pakistan International Airlines' pilot saw the UFO near Rahim Yar Khan.

The Pakistan International Airlines' pilot saw the UFO near Rahim Yar Khan.

The 'shiny UFO' was snapped by the Pakistani pilot near Rahim Yar Khan during a routine Lahore-bound flight from Karachi on January 23.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

In an unusual incident that has created a lot of buzz in Pakistan, a pilot of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has claimed to have spotted an unidentified flying object (UFO) in the sky during a domestic flight on Saturday.

The "shiny object" was snapped near Rahim Yar Khan during a routine Lahore-bound flight from Karachi, Geo News reported. The daily, citing sources, quoted the pilot as saying: "The UFO was extremely bright despite the presence of sunlight." Though the pilot did not believe it to be a planet, he added that the object he captured could've been a "space station" or an "artificial planet".

While it was not confirmed as to what exactly was captured on video by the pilot flying the Airbus A-320, the clip did make its way to social media and soon went viral.

Did aliens pay a visit to Pakistan? Well, the Internet folks were intrigued and there were memes.

A PIA spokesperson while speaking to the daily said that it was too early to determine the object in the video captured by the pilot on January 23 but also maintained that the captain spotted something and reported according to the required protocol.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...