Aliens in Pakistan? Spooky Memes Take Over as PIA Pilot Captures 'UFO' During Lahore Flight

In an unusual incident that has created a lot of buzz in Pakistan, a pilot of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has claimed to have spotted an unidentified flying object (UFO) in the sky during a domestic flight on Saturday.

The "shiny object" was snapped near Rahim Yar Khan during a routine Lahore-bound flight from Karachi, Geo News reported. The daily, citing sources, quoted the pilot as saying: "The UFO was extremely bright despite the presence of sunlight." Though the pilot did not believe it to be a planet, he added that the object he captured could've been a "space station" or an "artificial planet".

While it was not confirmed as to what exactly was captured on video by the pilot flying the Airbus A-320, the clip did make its way to social media and soon went viral.

Pakistan Airline pilots spotted and filmed A shiny #UFO. Crew of flight pk304 recorded the video while flying between Multan and Sahiwal. Spokesperson for the Airline has confirmed the incident, “at this time we don’t know what the object was”. authorities investigating. pic.twitter.com/Lotbkw2vCi — Ather Kazmi (@2Kazmi) January 27, 2021

On Sunday, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) pilots spotted a “foo fighter” in the skies of Karachi.The “foo fighter” — a term used by Allied aircraft pilots during World War II to describe UFOs or mysterious aerial phenomena seen .1/4 pic.twitter.com/BtXYjqcxEk — Talha (@talha_amjad101) January 27, 2021

Pakistan; UFO spotted in the sky. It is a circular object moving in fast speed. pic.twitter.com/xwisSGddfD — Farhang F. Namdar (@FarhangNamdar) January 25, 2021

#BreakingPakistan international airlines pilot claimed an encounter with UFO at 35000 feet during their flight.They said they saw a bright ring light flying at very fast speed above their aircraft. — Mohd. Sajid 🍁 (@Beingsajiddarr) January 27, 2021

So, PIA Pilots reportedly had a UFO sighting on Sunday at over 35000 feet where they saw a round object emitting light from the centre. #Pakistan — Anas Mallick (@AnasMallick) January 27, 2021

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) pilots have spotted and unidentified flying object (UFO) flying at 35,000 feet above Karachi.The flight crew immediately started filming the object and after landing found that similar sightings had been reported in the past across the world pic.twitter.com/jvu8UI5BUh — Fahad Mirza 🇵🇰 (@fahadmirza54) January 27, 2021

Did aliens pay a visit to Pakistan? Well, the Internet folks were intrigued and there were memes.

This is not a balloon not n aircraft PIA pilots spot #UFO type mysterious moving object during their flight @NASA @elonmusk I think Aliens from Mars entered Pakistan 😁 #ufosightings @NASAEarth pic.twitter.com/tWEvFic0oz — Aaliya Shah (@AaliyaShah1) January 27, 2021

PIA pilots spoted and recorded UFO above their plane in Karachi...Jadu Agia Pakistan 😂 pic.twitter.com/LTSfYv0pFN — Sharyar Dhawla (@SakhtLonda000) January 27, 2021

Aliens and UFO finally make their way to Pakistan. We’ve been waiting !! https://t.co/LR7nOWlFv3 — C'est la vie (@Drtweets_X) January 27, 2021

I don't know whether this is a news or a joke. Seeking words Pakistan & UFO in a single sentence makes me laugh. https://t.co/2KdRN6vi12 — Devdatta Puntambekar (@devocean13) January 27, 2021

Tell them I need a lift, earth is boring https://t.co/xh5ixGRaZt — Masungulo (@Sungu_) January 27, 2021

A PIA spokesperson while speaking to the daily said that it was too early to determine the object in the video captured by the pilot on January 23 but also maintained that the captain spotted something and reported according to the required protocol.