Aliens? Large Chunk of Mysterious Ice Falls From Sky, Tears Through Florida Home Roof

In an unusual incident in Florida, a huge chunk of ice fell on the roof of a home, tearing a large hole. The pictures from the unusual incident were shared by the Martin County Sheriff’s office on their official Facebook account. People found the strange incident terrifying and speculated the possibilities of where the ice chunk came from. In the photos that were shared by the local sheriff’s office, a big hole in the front roof of the house can be clearly seen. Another photo shows the fallen ice with the broken piece of roof. The ice, despite the impact, has not been totally shattered into small pieces, and a big piece is visible in the photo.

The sheriff’s office informed through the Facebook post that no injuries were caused by the incident and no other reports of damage were received. They also acknowledged that at the time, they had “no clear explanation as to where it came from.”

However, people in the comments section pointed out that the most likely source of the ice chunk was a commercial aeroplane. The social media users also highlighted that there have been similar instances of ice falling from the sky caused by leakage in commercial airliners. Others found it terrifying and worried about what it would have done if it fell on a person’s head. Some users wondered how the homeowners would explain this to the insurance officials.

This is not the first instance of a heavy large piece of ice falling from the sky. There is even a name for it — megacryometeors. The origin of such incidents is debated on the internet. While some meteorologists feel that this could be non-aircraft origin as well, others are of the opinion that if the origin of such chunks were natural, such instances would not be so unusual and we would see thousands of them.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here