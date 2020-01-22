Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Aliens? Mysterious 'Black Ring' Spotted in Lahore Sky, Here's What it Could Be

Several videos and photos of a 'black ring' hovering over Lahore have unsettled the residents. But what led to it?

Trending Desk

Updated:January 22, 2020, 11:09 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Aliens? Mysterious 'Black Ring' Spotted in Lahore Sky, Here's What it Could Be
Screenshot from video tweeted by @razzblues.

A video of an unsettling "black ring" hovering over Lahore has been doing the rounds on social media and shocked many. While some called it an evil cloud, others simply saw an alien angle to it.

The black ring drew a flurry of reactions, especially on Twitter.

A user said “aliens” have arrived. Another cracked a joke and said owing to so much smog in the city people are blowing smoke rings.

Some users even said they might get a week off, thanks to the black ring. While another user comically said that the "aliens" had landed to watch the last episode of Pakistani series TV "Mere Pass Tum Ho".

But what exactly led to the mysterious black ring in Lahore?

The answer may lie in an NBC report published in 2015.

As this isn't the first time that such a ring has been observed.

In 2015, a somewhat similar O-shaped black ring was seen in the sky in northern Kazakhstan. As per an NBC report, the ring disappeared after 15 minutes.

A British schoolgirl, Georgina Heap, in 2014 had recorded a video of the phenomenon on her smartphone. The mystery around the ring died away when it was traced to a pyrotechnic test at nearby Warwick Castle.

A similar phenomenon was observed over Florida in 2013 as a result of a fireworks test and in Chicago in 2012 due to blowing up of an electrical transformer.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram