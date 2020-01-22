Aliens? Mysterious 'Black Ring' Spotted in Lahore Sky, Here's What it Could Be

A video of an unsettling "black ring" hovering over Lahore has been doing the rounds on social media and shocked many. While some called it an evil cloud, others simply saw an alien angle to it.

The black ring drew a flurry of reactions, especially on Twitter.

A user said “aliens” have arrived. Another cracked a joke and said owing to so much smog in the city people are blowing smoke rings.

Some users even said they might get a week off, thanks to the black ring. While another user comically said that the "aliens" had landed to watch the last episode of Pakistani series TV "Mere Pass Tum Ho".

Aliens have landed to watch last episode of mere pass tum ho. 😌 https://t.co/UGgMkawCqj — Shaz Malik (@insafiyann) January 21, 2020

But what exactly led to the mysterious black ring in Lahore?

The answer may lie in an NBC report published in 2015.

As this isn't the first time that such a ring has been observed.

In 2015, a somewhat similar O-shaped black ring was seen in the sky in northern Kazakhstan. As per an NBC report, the ring disappeared after 15 minutes.

A British schoolgirl, Georgina Heap, in 2014 had recorded a video of the phenomenon on her smartphone. The mystery around the ring died away when it was traced to a pyrotechnic test at nearby Warwick Castle.

A similar phenomenon was observed over Florida in 2013 as a result of a fireworks test and in Chicago in 2012 due to blowing up of an electrical transformer.

