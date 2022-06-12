Aliens or Asteroid? Mysterious Green Light Spotted in South Africa

Several people in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa were left baffled after they saw a long green light in the sky. This led to the building up of multiple theories on social media. As per News24, there were reports of a “green asteroid-looking” object falling through the sky. Within a few hours, multiple users reported similar sightings. Many also suggested a “possible alien invasion”. Similar sightings were also reported from people in Durban and Johannesburg.

Such sightings are no more a rare phenomenon and have become common worldwide.

According to a report on News24, Maryna Buys on her Facebook wrote, “It was a really strange sighting. I saw this object with lights that were flashing. I told my sister about it and she thought I was crazy. I don’t really believe in aliens or UFOs, but who knows if it is true.”

This comes just a few days after several people witnessed a bright ball of light in the night sky in the state of Missouri on May 16. People were left completely stunned after the spotting. It seems like the UFO moved across the sky for an hour. A bright light was visible for an hour in the sky, Melissa Bates of Farmington told The Sun. This comes in just a few days after her friend also saw a similar glow in the sky. In the footage, a bright ball of light moving across the sky can be seen. Approximately 30 seconds later, it seems to change direction. Melissa was left baffled. While speaking to the Sun, she said, “It does move with intent it seems. Still don’t have a clue what it is.” In Texas, earlier, a man named Conner had claimed to film an orb plunging to the ground. The 23-year-old Conner was on a night shift when he reportedly witnessed the streak of light.

Earlier in December last year, a video captured by a pilot flying over the Pacific Ocean went viral on social media. In the clip, a synchronised fleet of what many claims to be UFOs (Unidentified Flying Objects) can be seen flying a few miles away from the flight the pilot was in.

