Alipurduar DM in North Bengal Treks 11 km to Vaccinate People On Indo-Bhutan Border

India has launched the biggest vaccination drive in history and plans to give COVID-19 vaccines to all of its eligible population by the end of this year. While the task is uphill, authorities are not leaving any stones unturned to make sure that more and more people are given vaccination soon. Now, in a bid to give a major boost to the vaccination drive in Alipurduar and West Bengal, District Magistrate Surendra Kumar Meena trekked through difficult terrains to reach a remote village located near the Indo-Bhutan border. Meena, along with a team of health workers, travelled for 11 km on foot across hill and forests to finally arrive at a village called Adma. Video of Meena’s vaccine drive was shared on Twitter by journalist Kamalika Sengupta.

He is Surender Kumar Meena. DM of Alipurduar, who trekked for the day through Forest & hills to reach a remote location on Bhutan border for vaccination drive. Such brings positive change. Kudos !! @MamataOfficial @abhishekaitc @HomeBengal pic.twitter.com/yxPNQeO9Q9— Kamalika Sengupta (@KamalikaSengupt) June 19, 2021

Apart from carrying out a vaccination drive for people above 45 years of age, Meena and his team also distributed masks and sanitisers among villagers by informing them about the importance of this fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Meena said that they arrived at the village so that people would not need to go out to the vaccination centre located very far from the village. Meena’s efforts have been gaining a lot of appreciation online, and netizens have lauded him for carrying out his duties with diligence. Reacting to the video, one of the users highlighted that this act is surely going to have a positive impact on the vaccination drive in the region.

Check out some of the reaction here:

As an SMO of WHO, we used to visit such difficult to reach area, sometimes with local health authority to monitor vaccination program. First time seen, a District Magistrate doing the same. Its definitely boost the drive & also have ripple effects to other programs. Appreciation.— Dr. Kingsuk Misra (@MisraKingsuk) June 19, 2021

Amazing and Awesome… Surely u wud also show how the front line warriors travelling to Hills and Jungles and distant places in J&K , Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, Bihar etc to vaccinate— Prat G (@PG2287) June 19, 2021

Great sir, Salut 🙏🙏— Sumit Singha Roy (@SSumit125) June 20, 2021

Meanwhile, as the vaccination drive picks up pace across various parts of the country, a sharp decline in the new number of COVID-19 cases have been noticed recently. The daily COVID-19 cases tally in India has come down to nearly 53 thousand as opposed to 4 lakh daily cases during the peak of coronavirus case surge earlier this year. While the situation is getting back to normal and lockdown restriction have been eased out, many experts have also expressed their concerns for a possible third wave that could hit the country soon. So, it becomes very important to get the COVID-19 vaccine jab as soon as possible.

