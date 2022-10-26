Alisha Chinai Imagines Rishi Sunak-Akshata Murthy as Ram-Sita in Instagram Reel

In what comes as a proud moment for the country, Rishi Sunak has become the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. With this, he happens to be the first ever man of colour to take the seat. While the man has some very important decisions to make amid political turmoil, Indians cannot get over the fact that how proud he has made the entire country. Elaborating on the same, Bollywood singer Alisha Chinai took to her official Instagram handle and shared and image of Rishi Sunak, along with his wide Akshata Murthy.

However, what caught the eye of internet was the edit. In the image, the singer has edited the couple as Ram and Sita. “Whatta Historic Moment,” read the caption. In the background, she has added her own song, which says, “Chamkega India,” meaning, India will shine. Have a look:

As Sunak is poised to move into Downing Street No. 10 along with his wife Akshata Murty and their two daughters, Krishna and Anushka, the spotlight is not just on him, but on the family as well. Akshata Murty is the daughter of Indian billionaire and Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy and was born in India. Despite growing inflation and skyrocketing price rises in the UK, Sunak and his family have largely remained undeterred. He and his wife Akshata Murthy even joined the UK rich list recently.

Sunak becomes the 57th prime minister of the UK and the first person of colour to lead the country. He is also UK’s first Hindu premier but the former chancellor to the exchequer has rarely spoken about his religion despite being a practising Hindu. Sunak announced his bid to become the prime minister days after the outgoing prime minister Liz Truss announced her resignation on October 20 after party members rebelled against her citing that her mini-budget negatively affected the UK economy.

Conservative Party leaders are hopeful that Sunak will unite the party and Lord Howell, a Conservative Party leader, said Sunak has to face these new challenges and emerge victorious, while speaking to Sky News.

