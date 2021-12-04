All For Love? Delhi Man Steals iPhone at Knife-point to Gift It to Girlfriend

An Apple iPhone, in today’s day and age, is the perfect gift to display affection towards the person you love. A man in Delhi had the same notion and decided to gift his girlfriend, an iPhone. But buying one would have burnt a big hole in his pocket, and thus, he decided to steal one. Ajay and Kapil Sharma, together, robbed an iPhone on knifepoint from a man who was crossing a park in West Delhi on November 23. Police were informed of the incident, after which a search operation was initiated to nab the two, reported The Times of India. More than a week later, police received intel on the whereabouts of the robbers. A tip-off revealed that Ajay and Kapil were seen in Dwarka Sector 14. The police arrested both of them from west Delhi’s Dwarka area. The phone was also recovered later.

During the interrogation, the robber revealed that one of them wanted to surprise his girlfriend with an iPhone. They also told police officials that they were in Dwarka Sector 14 to commit another crime. Apparently, they were planning to go on a trip with their girlfriends and decided to arrange money for it by robbing some passerby.

A similar incident involving a phone and a robbery was reported recently from east Delhi’s Preet Vihar. The motive behind the crime was bizarre in this case too. A 20-year-old man, Jatin Nagar, stole a phone because he wanted to make better TikTok videos.

After getting arrested, Jatin said that he used to earn money by making videos on TikTok. Therefore, he wanted to make high-quality videos so that his income would go up

