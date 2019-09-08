Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

'All Hope's Not Lost': Indians Rejoice After ISRO Locates Vikram Lander on the Moon

We repeat, communication with the lander hasn't been established yet. However, one can only hope.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:September 8, 2019, 4:06 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'All Hope's Not Lost': Indians Rejoice After ISRO Locates Vikram Lander on the Moon
We repeat, communication with the lander hasn't been established yet. However, one can only hope.
Loading...

In the early hours on Saturday, ISRO's most ambitious mission to the moon, Chandrayaan-2 didn't go according to plan. A billion hearts around the world broke as ISRO scientists lost contact with the Vikram Lander which was supposed to make a soft landing on the south pole of the lunar surface.

On Sunday afternoon, ISRO chief K Sivan announced that the orbiter, which was still safe, had located the Vikram Lander on the moon surface. Sivan also stated that it must have been a hard landing, as opposed to the planned soft landing. However, he also clarified that it wasn't known if the lander had been damaged.

Efforts to establish communication with the lander will continue for fourteen days. Irrespective of that, this new development has instilled a new ray of hope in the minds of Indians who had been wallowing in sorrow and disappointment since Saturday.

#VikramLanderFound is the top trend on Twitter today and our social media feed is filled with heartfelt messages, memes and other posts. Although some might be confused as to what it might mean for Chandrayaan-2 now that the lander has been found, this is almost like a cathratic moment for anxious netizens who had been waiting for updates with bated breaths.

We repeat, communication with the lander hasn't been established yet. However, one can only hope.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram