'All Hope's Not Lost': Indians Rejoice After ISRO Locates Vikram Lander on the Moon
We repeat, communication with the lander hasn't been established yet. However, one can only hope.
In the early hours on Saturday, ISRO's most ambitious mission to the moon, Chandrayaan-2 didn't go according to plan. A billion hearts around the world broke as ISRO scientists lost contact with the Vikram Lander which was supposed to make a soft landing on the south pole of the lunar surface.
On Sunday afternoon, ISRO chief K Sivan announced that the orbiter, which was still safe, had located the Vikram Lander on the moon surface. Sivan also stated that it must have been a hard landing, as opposed to the planned soft landing. However, he also clarified that it wasn't known if the lander had been damaged.
Efforts to establish communication with the lander will continue for fourteen days. Irrespective of that, this new development has instilled a new ray of hope in the minds of Indians who had been wallowing in sorrow and disappointment since Saturday.
#VikramLanderFound is the top trend on Twitter today and our social media feed is filled with heartfelt messages, memes and other posts. Although some might be confused as to what it might mean for Chandrayaan-2 now that the lander has been found, this is almost like a cathratic moment for anxious netizens who had been waiting for updates with bated breaths.
#VikramLanderFoundEvery Indian is Right now: pic.twitter.com/udvQIhn9Qd— Megha Jain ⏳ (@iammegha12) September 8, 2019
Vikram Lander's location Found ✌️Finger Crossed #VikramLanderFound pic.twitter.com/p8yC3fGRln— ¯_( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)_/¯ (@___kartik___) September 8, 2019
#VikramLanderFoundYeeepp... #Vikramlander ur a real fighter- just one step to prove.Right now #VikramLander pic.twitter.com/ypKSTNZBTl— Jayanth H R (@JayanthHR5) September 8, 2019
After know about #VikramLanderFound Indians: pic.twitter.com/qt650VlExZ— ѕυяנєєт (@TheBharatGuy) September 8, 2019
ISRO and Indians be like #VikramLanderFoundCome on Vikam!! pic.twitter.com/LZHtleFQWt— United Memes of India (@allindiamemers) September 8, 2019
#VikramLanderFoundYes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes .... Yeaaaaaahhhhhhhhhhhhhhh!!!!! pic.twitter.com/MdNe63vZLz— (Shivan) Gaurav Tiwari (@Imgaurav_007) September 8, 2019
Indians right now #VikramLanderFound pic.twitter.com/9QJKomV08o— Mayank (@IndiaBakchod_) September 8, 2019
All Indians on twiter right now#VikramLanderFound pic.twitter.com/D3evZdrvmL— Short_circuit (@Xposer8) September 8, 2019
#VikramLanderFoundThis is so cute ..we have found you vikram ..dnt get scared..❤❤ pic.twitter.com/xS9fNl2NGG— Bhushan (@bhushan87404847) September 8, 2019
