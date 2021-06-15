'All is Well': Food Blogger Reunites With Baba Ka Dhaba Owner After Viral Apology Video

The Baba Ka Dhaba saga took a new, yet wholesome turn on Monday after food blogger and YouTuber Gaurav Wasan decided to pay a visit to Kanta Prasad and his wife Badaami Devi’s humble eatery in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar. For the unversed, Wasan was the man who highlighted the poor condition of Kanta Prasad’s eatery through a Youtube video that made waves on the Internet back in 2020. Prasad, to everyone’s shock, later filed a cheating complaint against Wasan and his associates for allegedly misappropriating the money he received in the donation.

A year later, the Baba Ka Dhaba owner apologised to the food blogger saying that Wasan was neither a thief and nor did he claim that he was one. Prasad further added that he was in the wrong for saying, “I made a mistake by saying ‘I didn’t call him but he approached us himself,’ I’d like to apologise."

Following this, the inevitable happened.

“All is well that ends well. Galti karne se bada, galti maaf karne wala hota he (Mere Maa Baap ne hamesha yehi seekh di he)," Wasan tweeted along with a photograph with the octogenarian couple stating that he had forgiven them.

Following last year’s success, Prasad had invested Rs 5 lakh to open the new restaurant and hired three workers. After a brief period of success, the footfall decreased significantly and Prasad had to shut it down. He told Hindustan Times, “The average monthly sales never crossed Rs 40,000. I had to bear all the losses. In hindsight, I feel we were wrongly advised to open a new restaurant. Of the total investment of Rs 5 lakh, we managed to recover only Rs 36,000 from the sale of chairs, utensils, and cooking machines, after the restaurant shut down."

