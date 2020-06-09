BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'All Pass!': Twitter Rejoices with Memes after Tamil Nadu Govt Cancels Class 10 Exams

(Image credit: Twitter)

(Image credit: Twitter)

Following the announcement, Twitter was flooded with memes and jokes, with netizens expressing their excitement and joy of not having to write and exam!

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 9, 2020, 3:23 PM IST
Share this:

In a huge relief to the students of Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister K Palanswami announced the cancellation of public exams of class 10 and board exam of class 11.

The decision came after postponing the exams of class 10 thrice. The chief minister also elaborated on the marking scheme, based on which a student will be marked.

For students of class 10, 80% of the marks will be awarded depending on their performance in the half-yearly and quarterly exams while the rest 20% will be based on their attendance.

Following the announcement, Twitter was flooded with memes and jokes, with netizens expressing their excitement and joy of not having to write and exam!







Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading