All that Calcium in Your Bones and Teeth May Have Come from Exploding Stars, New Study Shows

It seems what great authors, poets, and philosophers believe may actually be true as a new study indicates that we are all made of stardust.

A recent study claims that the calcium in our bones and teeth might have come from stars when they explode in the supernova, scattering the minerals across the universe in large quantities.

The study suggests that half of the calcium in the universe has likely come from calcium-rich supernovas, and it isn't easy for scientists to trace these 'extremely rare' events.

The discovery found its roots in April 2019, when Joel Shepherd observed a bright burst of the spiral galaxy called Messier 100, which is 55 million light-years away.

Further observations and follow up X-Ray emissions made scientists realise that the event was a calcium-rich supernova, that infact gave a lot of intriguing information, reports CNN.

"The stars responsible for calcium-rich supernovae shed layers of material in the last months before the explosion," said scientist Jacobson-Galan adding, "The X-rays are the result of the explosion violently colliding with this ejected material and stimulating a brilliant burst of high energy photons." And this heat and explosion pressure sparks chemical reaction, forming calcium.

Although a small amount of calcium is released while each star burns through its supply of helium, a calcium-supernova releases massive calcium to scatter in a matter of seconds.

Stars' explosions and merging have known to create heavy metals including gold and platinum. However, the formation of calcium is a mysterious area for scientists to explore more.