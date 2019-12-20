All That Glitters? Swiss Scientists Have Found a Way to Make Chocolate Sparkle
The university said the process mimics the effect of chameleon skin, which can change to display specific colors.
Image credits: Screengrab of YouTube video from ETH Zürich.
Scientists in Switzerland have found a way to make brown chocolate colorful, without adding further ingredients.
The Swiss Federal Institute of Technology said Thursday that researchers discovered a method to imprint a special structure on the surface of chocolate that makes it shimmer and shine like a rainbow.
It said the rainbow chocolate is ready for industrial production and the scientists are already in talks with big chocolate makers.
