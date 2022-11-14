All the 'Monica, O My Darling' Easter Eggs Have Been Dug Up By This Twitter User

‘Monica, O My Darling’ starring Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte and Huma Quereshi has dropped on Netflix and seems to have been a hit among audiences. The Vasant Bala directorial is a murder mystery where an ambitious middle-class man called Jayant Arkhedkar (Rao) finds himself at the centre of a web of blackmail and manipulation. Writer Yogesh Chandekar of Andhadhun (starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Tabu) fame wrote on this project and it shows.

The “Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja” song reference in the film’s title is an obvious hat-tip, but the film is laden with such hidden gems referencing other Bollywood thrillers, especially some by Sriram Raghavan, like Badlapur, Johnny Gaddar and Ek Hasina Thi. Bala also pays a tribute to his own debut, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, in a scene where characters from the film make a cameo in Monica, O My Darling.

A Twitter page called Incurato took the trouble of collating a sprawling thread of all the references, hat-tips and Easter Eggs that were scattered throughout the film, which you might have missed. Bala himself tweeted at the Twitter user and said he would be messaging them the rest of the fun stuff.

If you haven’t watched the film yet, proceed with caution as there are spoilers ahead.

Might as well go ahead and make a thread of AS MANY fun little things we spotted in the film.

The characters are shown drinking Badhandtimes – A Blended Scotch Whiskey, a riff on the popular Ballantine's. pic.twitter.com/NTJB4ud8NM — Incurato (@TheIncurato) November 12, 2022

Huma Qureshi's character at one point says she ordered food from 'Saleem's'.

Her family owns a chain of restaurants in Delhi, by the name of Saleem's. pic.twitter.com/d0ZDwPInQd — Incurato (@TheIncurato) November 12, 2022

Cameos from the characters (yes, characters) from @Vasan_Bala 's previous film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, where Radhika Madan and Abhimanyu Dassani (seemingly) reprise their roles. Madan is referred to as Supri, while Dassani is obsessively drinking water, as in MKDNH. pic.twitter.com/HedB8WUJBK — Incurato (@TheIncurato) November 12, 2022

In one scene, we hear dialogues exchanged in the background on the TV and though the film may not be clearly visible, we hear Dharmendra's trademark voice on screen, from Raghavan's 2007 film Johnny Gaddar. pic.twitter.com/hXeczesiKe — Incurato (@TheIncurato) November 12, 2022

HOWEVER, all except one name here are film directors, Sarika Vartak is the name of Urmila Matondkar's character from Sriram Raghavan's debut film, the 2004 neo-noir thriller Ek Hasina Thi. pic.twitter.com/WgtUGPqiP0 — Incurato (@TheIncurato) November 12, 2022

Although we are not sure if this was intentional, the wifi password in Jayant's office is written as FirEbaLLxl5$.

Fireball XL5 was a 1960s British children's sci-fi television series about the missions of Fireball XL5, a Space Patrol vessel that polices the cosmos in 2062. pic.twitter.com/5rhvOFjJFo — Incurato (@TheIncurato) November 12, 2022

Will you be giving it a re-watch to try and spot all of the Easter Eggs?

