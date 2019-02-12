English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
All Weather Sweater: This Fabric Adapts Your Surroundings To Keep You Comfortable
This new fabric lets you stay warm or cool depending on the weather outside!
This new fabric lets you stay warm or cool depending on the weather outside!
Loading...
Scientists have created a fabric that can automatically regulate the amount of heat that passes through it, helping a person stay cool or warm depending on the weather conditions.
When conditions are warm and moist, such as those near a sweating body, the fabric allows heat to pass through. When conditions become cooler and drier, the fabric reduces the heat that escapes, researchers said.
The researchers from University of Maryland in the US created the fabric from specially engineered yarn coated with a conductive metal.
This is first textile shown to be able to regulate heat exchange with the environment, according to the study published in the journal Science.
Under hot, humid conditions, the strands of yarn compact and activate the coating, which changes the way the fabric interacts with infrared radiation.
They refer to the action as "gating" of infrared radiation, which acts as a tune-able blind to transmit or block heat.
"This is the first technology that allows us to dynamically gate infrared radiation," said YuHuang Wang, a professor at University of Maryland.
The base yarn for this new textile is created with fibres made of two different synthetic materials -- one absorbs water and the other repels it.
The strands are coated with carbon nanotubes, a special class of lightweight, carbon-based, conductive metal. Since materials in the fibres both resist and absorb water, the fibres warp when exposed to humidity such as that surrounding a sweating body.
That distortion brings the strands of yarn closer together, which opens the pores in the fabric. This has a small cooling effect because it allows heat to escape.
It also modifies the electromagnetic coupling between the carbon nanotubes in the coating, researchers said.
"You can think of this coupling effect like the bending of a radio antenna to change the wavelength or frequency it resonates with," Wang said.
"It's a very simplified way to think of it, but imagine bringing two antennae close together to regulate the kind of electromagnetic wave they pick up," he said.
"When the fibres are brought closer together, the radiation they interact with changes. In clothing, that means the fabric interacts with the heat radiating from the human body," he added.
Depending on the tuning, the fabric either blocks infrared radiation or allows it to pass through. The reaction is almost instant, so before people realize they're getting hot, the garment could already be cooling them down.
On the flip side, as a body cools down, the dynamic gating mechanism works in reverse to trap in heat.
"The human body is a perfect radiator. It gives off heat quickly," said Min Ouyang, a professor at University of Maryland.
"For all of history, the only way to regulate the radiator has been to take clothes off or put clothes on. But this fabric is a true bidirectional regulator," Ouyang said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
When conditions are warm and moist, such as those near a sweating body, the fabric allows heat to pass through. When conditions become cooler and drier, the fabric reduces the heat that escapes, researchers said.
The researchers from University of Maryland in the US created the fabric from specially engineered yarn coated with a conductive metal.
This is first textile shown to be able to regulate heat exchange with the environment, according to the study published in the journal Science.
Under hot, humid conditions, the strands of yarn compact and activate the coating, which changes the way the fabric interacts with infrared radiation.
They refer to the action as "gating" of infrared radiation, which acts as a tune-able blind to transmit or block heat.
"This is the first technology that allows us to dynamically gate infrared radiation," said YuHuang Wang, a professor at University of Maryland.
The base yarn for this new textile is created with fibres made of two different synthetic materials -- one absorbs water and the other repels it.
The strands are coated with carbon nanotubes, a special class of lightweight, carbon-based, conductive metal. Since materials in the fibres both resist and absorb water, the fibres warp when exposed to humidity such as that surrounding a sweating body.
That distortion brings the strands of yarn closer together, which opens the pores in the fabric. This has a small cooling effect because it allows heat to escape.
It also modifies the electromagnetic coupling between the carbon nanotubes in the coating, researchers said.
"You can think of this coupling effect like the bending of a radio antenna to change the wavelength or frequency it resonates with," Wang said.
"It's a very simplified way to think of it, but imagine bringing two antennae close together to regulate the kind of electromagnetic wave they pick up," he said.
"When the fibres are brought closer together, the radiation they interact with changes. In clothing, that means the fabric interacts with the heat radiating from the human body," he added.
Depending on the tuning, the fabric either blocks infrared radiation or allows it to pass through. The reaction is almost instant, so before people realize they're getting hot, the garment could already be cooling them down.
On the flip side, as a body cools down, the dynamic gating mechanism works in reverse to trap in heat.
"The human body is a perfect radiator. It gives off heat quickly," said Min Ouyang, a professor at University of Maryland.
"For all of history, the only way to regulate the radiator has been to take clothes off or put clothes on. But this fabric is a true bidirectional regulator," Ouyang said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
Watch: How Indian Army Displayed Its Proficiency & Operational Preparedness In Ahmednagar
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
-
Monday 11 February , 2019
News18 Explains: Why Priyanka Gandhi's Roadshow Is Significant For Congress
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 Watch: How Indian Army Displayed Its Proficiency & Operational Preparedness In Ahmednagar
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
Monday 11 February , 2019 News18 Explains: Why Priyanka Gandhi's Roadshow Is Significant For Congress
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Tryst With Inconsistency
- Rose Leslie: I’ve No Idea How Game of Thrones Ends, I Want to Watch It in Real Time
- Lehenga, Sneakers & Swag: Neeti Mohan's Pre-wedding Shoot With Her Stylish Bride's Squad Sets Sister Goals
- PUBG Effect: How The Popular Battle Royale Game Made Two People Fall in Love
- Chennai Resident Finds Bloodied Band-aid in Half-Eaten Food; Swiggy Apologises
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results