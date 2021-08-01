All You Need to Know About Space Radiation And Its Impact On Human Body

Earth fosters life on itself with the help of its protective cocoon-like atmosphere. However, outside this protective cocoon, the universe, though looks empty, is filled with radiation. Radiation, by its definition, is the energy emitted in the form of electromagnetic waves, rays, and/or particles.

With the world embarking on multiple space exploration journeys, and many thinking about colonizing the lunar space and Mars, protection against these radiations is one of the most crucial aspects of the mission. Let us have an in-depth look at what exactly space radiation is and how does it affect the human body.

What is Space Radiation?

Space radiation is, basically, streams of high-energy protons and heavy ions. When atoms are accelerated at a very high speed, due to the influence of magnetic fields, the electrons present in the atom are stripped away and what is left are high-energy protons. Another prominent part of space radiation is the Galactic Cosmic Rays (GCR). Originating from the territory outside our solar system but within the Milky Way galaxy, the Galactic Cosmic Rays consist of alpha particles, protons, and heavy ions (HZE). GCR is an accumulation of nuclei travelling across orbits, accelerated by the magnetic fields of supernova remnants for a few million years.

How Much Are Astronauts Exposed to Radiations?

Radiations include particles that behave like an atomic-size cannonball. The particles alter anything that they pass through. It poses a risk to Astronauts’ health since they are exposed to these radiations for a long period of time. Radiations are measured in Milli-Sievert (mSV). Astronauts on space exploration are exposed to radiations anywhere between 50-2,000 mSV. To give perspective, 1 mSV of radiation is equal to having three chest X-rays. Therefore, the exposure that astronauts experience is anywhere between 150-6,000 chest X-rays.

What Are the Ill-effects of Radiations on Health?

The primary way how radiations effects humans are by damaging the DNA by breaking its strands. The cells, while trying to repair the damages can undergo mutation that may potentially result into Cancer. Furthermore, radiations can also affect the cardiovascular system by damaging the heart, arteries, or linings of the cells in the blood vessels. Other diseases include damaging the central nervous system as well as degenerative diseases such as Osteoporosis, Alzheimer’s, and Osteoarthritis.

How Is NASA Dealing with It?

NASA is the pioneer in space research and exploration. The organization has started the Human Resource Program (HRP) which is dedicated to provide the best methods and technologies to support safe and productive space travel. The main focus of this program is on Human Health, Habitability Standards, Countermeasures, and Risk Mitigation Solutions.

