All You Need to Know About The Last Harvest Moon For 2021

Tonight, Venus and Jupiter will shine brightly in tandem with the Harvest Moon. Harvest Moon, the last full moon before this year’s fall equinox, will be visible during the night hours, weather permitting, till the early hours of Thursday. Most years, the Full Moon closest to the fall equinox, also termed as Full Corn Moon, comes in September, however every three years, this event occurs in October. The Northern Hemisphere fall equinox will occur on September 22 in 2021.

While the Americas are anticipated to experience a full moon by Monday afternoon and evening into Tuesday morning, European states, Asia, Australia, and most of Africa will witness it in the afternoon and evening hours of September 21.

In the western-most US time zone, that means the full moon has risen by 7:55 p.m. NASA reports for the East Coast. However, in India, the full moon will emerge in the sky with a 99.9% visibility, and the next phase will commence at 5.24 a.m. (IST) on September 21.

Scientists of NASA estimate that the Harvest Moon will rise in Pisces constellation just two days after passing Jupiter and four days before making a close encounter with Uranus.

The brightest planet visible, from the bare eyes, when the moon rises will be Venus. It will be 7 degrees above the horizon towards the west-southwest. Jupiter, the next brightest planet, will shine 24 degrees over the horizon to the southeast. Saturn will be the palest planet visible, appearing 27 degrees above the horizon in the south-southeast. Mercury may be seen for around 30 minutes after sunset before disappearing behind the west-southwest horizon for keen stargazers.

It should be noted that the Harvest Moon occurs either towards the end of the summer season or at the beginning of the fall months.

Native Americans in North America gave names to the full moon. Tribes maintained track of the seasons by assigning each repeating full moon a unique name. The titles of the full moons were given to the entire month in which they occurred.

The full Moon names varied slightly, but in general, the same ones were used by all area tribes. European settlers adopted this practice and coined some of their own names. The name of this celestial phenomenon stems from agricultural advances in the Northern Hemisphere.

It corresponds with the traditional harvest season of North America and Europe, which illuminated the best method for workers who worked in the dark to pluck crops. The period between sunset and moonrise is shortened when the sunlight momentarily squares the equator on the autumnal equinox before changing attention to the Southern Hemisphere. That meant that in the past, farmers could labour through the night without halting.

