Man Tackles Gator After it Attacks Reptile Handler at Children's Birthday Party

Birthday parties are a special occasion for children and they want their birthdays to be celebrated in unique ways. One such birthday party was held in a reptile park. But the enjoyable gathering soon turned into a nightmare when an alligator attacked one of the reptile handlers. The creature bit the handler’s hand and dragged her into its enclosure. Everyone was scared beyond measure, but one brave man gathered enough courage and helped the handler. The entire incident was captured on camera and the video is gaining much traction on the internet.

It was a regular day at Salt Lake City’s Scales & Tails Utah, as trainer Lindsay Bull interacted with visitors, reported Sky News. As she was going about her regular day, she didn’t realise that she was standing too close to the animal enclosure. To everyone’s surprise, an alligator jumped forwards and started pulling Lindsay by the arm. The trainer tried her best to free herself, but the animal was adamant and started rolling violently. Thankfully, the children were taken away from the spot by another visitor.

Instantly, a guest at the reptile house, Donnie Wiseman was brave enough to jump into the water and climb on top of the reptile. One can see in the now-viral clip that Donnie doesn’t lose his calm and is trying his best to help Lindsay. After an intense struggle of almost two minutes, the alligator finally let go of the woman’s arm and she was freed. Two other men can also be seen helping the trainer out of the pull, while Donnie keeps the angry alligator under control.

Addressing the incident on Facebook, Scales & Tails Utah wrote that they accept the risks that come with handling animals and the injured staff member is recovering well.

The incident shocked many as no one had expected such a thing to happen in a birthday party.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here