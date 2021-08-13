Alligator Escapes Enclosure at US Zoo, Owner Puts it Back

In a shocking incident, an alligator escaped from its enclosure in USA’s California-based zoo following which the owner had to intervene and put it back. The large reptile with a long tail and a big mouth with sharp teeth was seen jumping out of the enclosure during the feeding time. The alligator also attacked a female staff member, who went to feed the crocodiles in their enclosure at the Fountain Valley Reptile Zoo, California. The video, shared by the zoo authorities on its Facebook page, has now gone viral.

The creature is 8.5 feet long and its name is Darth Gator. The reptile is given chicken meat for three meals. The reptile weighs over 200 pounds.

In the video, Juliette Brewer, a staff member and the daughter of the zoo’s owner, can be seen reaching out to reptiles clamouring for food. She opens a glass slide window to feed raw poultry to two alligators. Darth Gator becomes over-eagre and climbs over the enclosure to get a better grip of chicken meat.

Suddenly, the alligator grabs onto the metal arm and escapes the enclosure forcing Juliette to move the plastic box full of chicken meat away from it. However, the reptile quickly snaps a corner of the box. Meanwhile, she also fell on the floor during the incident. Fortunately, she did not sustain any injuries.

Watch the video here — https://fb.watch/7lPN93e8HW/

Later, Juliette and her father Jay Brewer pick the beast and put it back into the enclosure. Darth Gator was then seen vigorously swaying its tail in the enclosure.

The zoo authorities also posted the video on Tik Tok, a short video-sharing app. The video has gone viral on the platform and has apparently drawn the attention of customers who are now arriving at the zoo to see the reptiles in person.

