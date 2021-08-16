Alligator Sneaks Up on Woman Fishing with Friends in Florida Everglades

It was supposed to be a regular fun outing with friends and it was one until an uninvited guest arrived at the scene. The group was fishing in Florida’s Everglades region when a giant alligator came out of nowhere into the water. The dangerous incident was captured on camera and the clip has now gone viral garnering over 25 million views on TikTok. The video starts off by showing a man standing on a large, cemented pipe on the edge of the water. He has a fishing line in his hand. Everything looks normal before a woman spots a gator in the water. While her friends suggest that it might not be the real thing, the gator slowly moves to the edge. The woman now realizes that it is a real alligator, and she moves back.

Thankfully, no one was hurt or attacked by the alligator. After the video got viral on TikTok, it was re-shared on her Instagram profile along with a caption that read, “Florida Everglades never fails to amuse and terrify.”

Check out the video here:

Reacting to the video, users said the woman and her friends were really lucky that the alligator did not attack them. Some believed that the close encounter video was another reminder of why people should be really careful while visiting water bodies. A user joked, the man seen in the video was waiting to catch a fish, the alligator was waiting to catch him.

Spotting an alligator is quite a common thing in Florida and the internet is flooded with videos and pictures of people’s close encounters with the animal.

In June this year, an alligator had walked inside a post office in the city. The giant reptile was spotted by a late-night customer who had come to drop a package at the office. A trapper was

